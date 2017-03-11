The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 11, 2017 | Last Update : 02:52 PM IST

India, Politics

AAP crushed in Goa, Punjab, says 'it's time to review performance'

PTI
Published : Mar 11, 2017, 1:23 pm IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2017, 2:07 pm IST

‘We are disappointed with the results. We will introspect on the reasons behind the performance.’

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal along with supporters. (Photo: PTI)
 Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal along with supporters. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The AAP on Friday said it is disappointed with its performance in Punjab and Goa and will introspect on the reasons behind it.

As per the counting trends, the party was not doing well in Punjab, where it was seen as an alternative to the Akalis and the Congress, and Goa, where it hoped to put up a spirited fight.

"We are disappointed with the results. We will introspect on the reasons behind the (poor) performance," senior AAP leader Ashutosh said.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra said the party had not expected such results in Punjab and Goa.

"This was not expected and it it’s the time to review," Mishra said.

He, however, added that the party has made its impact felt at the national stage.

As the counting of votes started in the morning, Atishi Marlena, Ashutosh and other senior party leaders went to Kejriwal's residence.

The party had put tri-colour balloons on the Flag Staff Road, the lane that houses the Chief Minister's official bungalow, and installed LED screens to show live results.

Party workers had gathered outside Kejriwal's residence, but as the trends indicated that party is not winning any of the two states, the crowd started ebbing.

The party had put all its might and resources in Punjab and Goa. Kejriwal had himself addressed over 95 rallies in Punjab over the past few months.

Tags: aap, goa polls, punjab polls, election results
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

When Subhash Ghai grabbed Salman by the neck, almost broke a plate on his head

2

Audrey Hepburn's sons involved in multiple disputes over inheritance

3

Vegan woman bumps car into truck filled with chickens

4

IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell to lead Kings XI Punjab

5

Second baby girl’s arrival awaited: Mark Zuckerberg and wife

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Donald Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway became quite popular recently after she was seen sitting in an odd manner at a recent meeting at the Oval office and redditors had a lot of fun. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway's pose makes the Reddit go crazy

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham