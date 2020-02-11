Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020 | Last Update : 04:29 AM IST

India, Politics

Mamata Banerjee to Modi: Consult opposition for economic improvement

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Feb 11, 2020, 1:58 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2020, 1:58 am IST

She also urged the Centre to work with the opposition parties and states, shunning the “politics of hatred.”

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI )
 Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI )

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consult the opposition parties for the economic revival of the country.

She also urged the Centre to work with the opposition parties and states, shunning the “politics of hatred.” Referring to the Reserve Bank of India’s recent observations, the Trinamul Congress supremo further called upon the Centre to tackle the economic plight.

Her message came after state finance minister Amit Mitra presented the last full budget of her second government in the state Assembly offering a series of sops with an eye on the Municipal Election this year and the Assembly polls in 2021.

“All must work together to uplift the country’s poor economic situation. The should take all along including the opposition parties, if required, to hold discussion for the revival of the econmoy.Whatever the RBI has said is right,” Ms Banerjee said.

She argued, “It is a sensitive matter. The Centre needs to look after the economy instead of pla-ying politics of hatred.”

Tags: mamata banerjee

Latest From India

Dr. V. Sundar

IIT-Madras develops eco-friendly alternative to seawalls

Prof. T.M. Kullan

‘Technology use can bolster NMR rides’

NMR chugging along the scenic route in Ooty. (Photo: AGE)

Plea to put NMR on growth track

Members of various Bodo groups during a public meeting organised to celebrate the signing of the Bodo agreement in Kokrajhar, Assam. (Photo: PTI)

Bodo accord aims to establish N-E peace

MOST POPULAR

1

The Asian Age interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

2

WhatsApp Dark Mode arrives

3

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

4

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

5

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham