Maya fighting a losing battle in UP, says Rajnath

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 11, 2017, 2:32 am IST
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: Union home minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was waging a losing battle in the elections to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

He said that this was evident from the fact that the BSP had “started seeking votes on communal lines”. “This is unacceptable in democracy,” he said, adding that India was a country with unity in diversity, and that people could not be addressed on the basis of caste and community.

Mr Singh, while talking to reporters here, said that the Samajwadi Party and the BSP were in a state of depression.

“The Samajwadi Party has already admitted to its weakness by forging an alliance with the Congress. The SP has committed a blunder by forgetting the mathematical principle that two minuses add up to a minus. This alliance is opportunist to the core and Mulayam Singh Yadav had even opposed it,” he said.

He said that the Congress seemed to be suffering from amnesia, because a few months ago, it rode on the slogan “27 saal, UP behaal”, and has now allied with a party that was also responsible for the plight of Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Singh criticised the Akhilesh government for its failure to control the law and order situation and cited the recent murder of a trader as an example.

“People can lie, but statistics never lie. UP is witness to 13 murders, 11 cases of loot and nine rape cases every day. The recent murder of a trader shows the insensitivity of the government because the same trader’s son had been murdered two years ago and he was being threatened by his son’s killers. We will order a CBI inquiry if the state government recommends it”, he said.

The Union home minister said that the BJP was heading for an absolute majority in Uttar Pradesh because its focus on development and good governance was being accepted by people, cutting across caste and community.

“Sabka saath, sabka vikas has been our hallmark and people have seen our governments in UP too,” he said.

