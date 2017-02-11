The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 11, 2017 | Last Update : 04:50 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Umesh Yadav continues to trouble Bangladesh as India dominate proceedings in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI) India vs Bangaldesh Test: 6-down Bangladesh face an uphill task to save Hyderabad Test
 
India, Politics

Akhilesh says 'kaam bolta hai', but even a child knows his 'karnaama' is speaking: PM

ANI
Published : Feb 11, 2017, 3:47 pm IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2017, 4:20 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a potshot at Akhilesh while addressing a rally in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Badaun: Launching a scathing attack at the Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Uttar Pradesh government is playing with aspirations of youth of the state for political gains.

"Akhilesh Yadav government is playing with the aspirations of youth for its political gains. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has been sheltering the criminals and goons in the state," Modi said while addressing a rally in Badaun.

“Akhilesh Yadav says 'kaam bolta hai', (but) even a child knows it is your 'karnaama' (misdeed) which is speaking,” he added.

Targeting Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Prime Minister further questioned the 'poor' development in Badaun.

"Budaun is among 100 backward districts. I had heard about Budaun when I was in Gujarat. What is the reason that fruits of development could not be able to reach this land under the regime of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party," the Prime Minister added.

Further cornering the opposition for criticising government's demonetisation move, the Prime minister said that all the political parties came together against him as soon as he took action against corruption.

Training his gun at the Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister yesterday said that the truth of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will be exposed on March 11 when the results of the elections will be declared.

Condemning the incident of imprisoning BJP workers, the Prime Minister had also said that the Samajwadi Party is misusing law for its own benefit.

"Is the government used like this? BJP workers were forcibly imprisoned. Who misuses law for its personal motive?" he said.

Tags: samajwadi party, narendra modi, akhilesh yadav, up polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Girl's breast bursts in tattoo artist's face

2

Porn website redirects users to sex education videos

3

Repaired, the Flying Bum will fly again

4

Pakistani woman who said 'Yeh bik gayi hai Gormint' is viral again

5

Shah Rukh, Aamir click first selfie together in 25 years

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham