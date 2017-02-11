PM likes to surf internet, peep into others' bathrooms: Rahul takes jibe at Modi

Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Prime Minister during the launch of SP-Cong alliance's Common Minimum Programme.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav along with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi launched the Common Minimum Programme on Saturday in Lucknow.

The joint programme of the SP-Congress alliance promises smart phones, skill development, free cycles and homes for the poor. “We want a government of the youth and vision...these ten points in the joint programme are foundations of development,” Rahul said at the launch.

During the launch, the party leaders hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark against former prime minister Manmohan Singh and for “failing to provide employment” to youth of the state.

“PM only likes to surf the internet and peep into people's bathrooms,” Rahul said, taking a jibe at Modi for his “bathing in a bathroom with a raincoat on” remark against Manomohan Singh.

Akhilesh too hit out at Modi for his “janam patri” remark against the Congress. “Too much anger is not good; this proves that they are losing ground. No need for emotions and anger...these are elections for growth and prosperity of the state,” Akhilesh said.

Responding to Congress’ backlash for his “raincoat” remarks against Manmohan Singh, Modi had on Friday warned the Opposition party to keep its “tongue in check or I have your janam patri (horoscope)”.

Further lashing out at Modi, Rahul said “PM's strategy is distraction. When he can't answer questions, he starts distracting. Truth is that in two-and-a-half years, he has failed”. He also challenged Modi to release the janam patri.