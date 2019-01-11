The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 11, 2019 | Last Update : 09:20 PM IST

India, Politics

Mamata accuses BJP of drama over ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jan 11, 2019, 7:46 pm IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2019, 7:46 pm IST

Describing PM Modi as ‘Gabbar Singh’ the Trinamool Congress chief Mamata bantered that he neither smiles nor can speak well.

‘A film has been released suddenly ahead of the elections...Accidental PM! Everyone is accidental PM. I fail to understand the meaning of accidental PM,’ said CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 ‘A film has been released suddenly ahead of the elections...Accidental PM! Everyone is accidental PM. I fail to understand the meaning of accidental PM,’ said CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kolkata: Apparently standing by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh over the controversial depiction of his role in the Bollywood film, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP of making a "drama" ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Without taking the name of present PM Narendra Modi she predicted that another film 'Disastrous PM' would be made on him in the future also.

Describing PM Modi as "Gabbar Singh" the Trinamool Congress supremo bantered that he neither smiles nor can speak well. Addressing a programme at Barasat in North 24 Parganas CM Banerjee said, "A film has been released suddenly ahead of the elections...Accidental PM! Everyone is accidental PM. I fail to understand the meaning of accidental PM."

She added, "Those who are making a drama on accidental PM they should watch another film: Disastrous PM. If a film can be made based on accidental PM then Disastrous PM has to be shown also. Remember, it will be made in the coming days. No one will spare anyone."

Her warning came after the Congress activists' massive protests which erupted outside the cinema halls in the city where the film 'The Accidental Prime Minister' was being screened after its release. Alarmed by the angry demonstrations by the Congress supporters who shouted slogans with party flags and burnt the effigy of PM Modi, the police stopped the screening of the film in at least two halls.

One of the two is INOX in central Kolkata while the other is Indira Hall in Bhowanipore. In an oblique reference to PM Modi the Trinamool chief alleged, "You will also have to see like you are showing now. Look at your face on the mirror properly. You can not even smile. You can not even talk properly. The people get panicked seeing him. They say: Gabbar Singh is coming, Jabbar Singh is coming."

Tags: mamata banerjee, trinamool congress, the accidental prime minister, pm modi
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi launches new TVs, introduces Mi Soundbar

2

Smart speakers: India wants more

3

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

4

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

5

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham