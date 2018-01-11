People of J&K will gain only from India, says Mehbooba Mufti

She urged the youth of Kashmir to shun the path of violence and respect the Indian Constitution and that of the state.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that the people of the restive state will “gain” only from India and not from anywhere else, an obvious reference to Pakistan.

“If we are not agreeing with the J&K Constitution and Indian Constitution, then what do we believe in? What would you gain from such a stance?” she asked while speaking in the state Assembly currently in its Budget Session in winter capital Jammu. “Today, I would like to bring on record that the people of the state would gain from only India and not from anywhere else,” she said.

She urged the youth of Kashmir to shun the path of violence and respect the Indian Constitution and that of the state. She also said that the state Assembly is the most empowered one in the country.

“Ours is the most empowered Assembly in the country. Goods & Services Tax was implemented in entire country at once except J&K where it was implemented only after proper debate in this Assembly,” she said.

She said that utmost care has to be taken so that Kashmir issue is not highlighted as a religious one more particularly because the religious diversity is the strength of the people of the state.

She, once again, appealed to India and Pakistan to resume dialogue so that the ongoing bloodshed in J&K comes to an end.

“Resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan is the only way forward to end the bloodshed in Kashmir,” she said.