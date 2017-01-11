The Asian Age | News

Sahara diaries: No probe against Modi and others, orders Supreme Court

Prime Minster Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea filed by an NGO seeking SIT probe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians on allegations of receiving money from Sahara and Birla.

Dismissing the plea, the apex court said that there was no conclusive evidence in the matter. “No case is made out to direct probe against political persons and officers as the plea is meritless,” said the Supreme Court.

“Income Tax Settlement Commission has also found prima facie that material recovered from Sahara were fabricated,” added SC.

A bench of the apex court headed by Justice Arun Mishra and also comprising Justice Amitava Roy passed the order after a detailed hearing from the petitioner-NGO 'Common Cause' and Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi.

Attorney General Rohatgi, top law officer representing the Central Government, earlier in the day told the apex court division bench that there was no credible document or evidence which prove that former Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi was paid by the corporate houses.

"Nobody in the country would be safe if such documents are accepted as legal evidence. Anyone can put name of anybody on such papers," he added.

The apex court said that it was not doubting the integrity of the settlement commission order, but examining the integrity of such diaries.

Senior apex court lawyer Prashant Bhushan appearing for the petitioner NGO told the apex court that there was sufficient evidence to prove that public officials were allegedly paid and probe must be ordered to find out the truth.

