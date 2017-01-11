The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 11, 2017 | Last Update : 04:32 PM IST

India, Politics

Shoe hurled at Punjab CM during poll rally; one held

PTI
Published : Jan 11, 2017, 2:54 pm IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2017, 3:55 pm IST

40-year-old Gurbachan Singh allegedly hurled the shoe towards Badal, which first hit security personnel and then touched Badal's turban.

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. (Photo: File)
 Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. (Photo: File)

Lambi: A shoe was hurled at Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday by a relative of a radical Sikh leader during an election campaign at Ratta Khera village here.

40-year-old Gurbachan Singh allegedly hurled the shoe towards Badal, which first hit security personnel and then touched 89-year-old Badal's turban, police said.

"A man identified as Gurbachan Singh, a relative of a Sikh radical leader, hurled shoe at Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal," Muktsar SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said today.

A security official guarding Badal tried to stop the shoe with his hand. "After hitting the security personnel, the shoe then touched the turban of CM," Nimbale said, adding that there was no injury to Badal in this incident.

The SSP said the incident occurred at village Ratta Khera where Badal was busy in a public meeting during his election campaign.

"CM was just getting up after completing his address when a shoe was hurled by Gurbachan towards CM," he said.

Gurbachan is brother of radical Sikh leader Amrik Singh Ajnala. "He appeared to be upset over the sacrilege incidents which took place in Punjab," the SSP said, adding that he had been nabbed.

A case will be registered against the accused, he said.

A few days back, a group of people threw stones at the cavalcade of deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at Kandhwala Hazir Khan village in his constituency, Jalalabad in Fazilka district, leaving four Akali supporters injured.

Tags: prakash singh badal, shoe hurled
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar

MOST POPULAR

1

Teens want sex education for safety from paedophiles

2

Anushka to move in with Virat at his Mumbai sky bungalow?

3

Getting high in North Korea is illegal unlike popular belief

4

Karan gives brilliant response to man who offers him 'casting couch'

5

Apple seeks 15-year customs duty relief before India setup

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were seen dancing, singing and enjoying the gags on Kapil Sharma's show on Wednesday.

Shraddha-Aditya have a ball promoting OK Jaanu on Kapil Sharma's comedy show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham