The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 11, 2017 | Last Update : 06:07 PM IST

India, Politics

Mumbai, Thane, Pune civic polls on Feb 21, results on Feb 23

PTI
Published : Jan 11, 2017, 5:22 pm IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2017, 5:24 pm IST

BJP, Shiv Sena leaders have spoken of their willingness for an alliance, but there is no announcement yet of any seat-sharing formula.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI/File)
 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: The elections to 10 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will be held on February 21, the State Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

Counting of votes will take place on February 23, State Election Commissioner JS Saharia told reporters here. The other big corporations where the polls will be held include Pune and Thane.

The elections to 25 zilla parishads will also be held in two phases, on February 16 and 21, Saharia said.

With the announcement of the poll schedule, the election code of conduct has come into effect from today.

Though the elections will be held in 10 municipal corporations, the focus will be on the country's richest civic body, the BMC.

Leaders of BJP and Shiv Sena have so far spoken of their willingness for an alliance in these polls. However, there is no announcement yet of any seat-sharing formula.

In the 2012 polls, of the 227 seats in the BMC, Shiv Sena had contested from 158 seats and won 75, whereas the BJP had contested from 69 seats and won 32.

The BJP, which won the maximum number of seats in the recent municipal council and nagar parishad polls, is eyeing more seats this time around.

The current terms of Mumbai, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Akola, Solapur, Amravati and Nagpur civic bodies end in March.

The HSC examinations will be held between February 28 and March 25 and the SSC exams between March 7 and 29.

In 2012, the BMC elections were held on February 16 and the new House of the BMC was formed on March 8.

The electoral roll for the BMC and other municipal corporations, as on January 1, has been updated on the SEC website.

Tags: maharashtra civic polls, shiv sena, bjp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Man in court charged with killing UK's rarest butterfly

2

I was blessed to play under MS Dhoni all these years, says Rohit Sharma

3

Will continue to hit sixes if they are to be hit: MS Dhoni

4

Teens want sex education for safety from paedophiles

5

Anushka to move in with Virat at his Mumbai sky bungalow?

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham