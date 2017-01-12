The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Withdraw tricolor doormat and apologise: Sushma Swaraj warns Amazon

PTI
Published : Jan 11, 2017, 9:12 pm IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2017, 9:14 pm IST

The minister also asked the Indian Embassy to take up the matter with Amazon Canada.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)
 Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Taking strong exception to Amazon Canada selling doormats depicting Indian flag, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday asked the e-retailer to withdraw the products and tender an unconditional apology, failing which no official of Amazon will be granted Indian visa and the ones issued earlier will also be rescinded.

Website where the doormats were being sold. (Photo: Amazon website)Website where the doormats were being sold. (Photo: Amazon website)

"Indian High Commission in Canada : This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level.

"Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately.

"If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier," Swaraj said in a series of tweets after she received a complaint on Twitter.

"@SushmaSwaraj Madam. Amazon Canada must be censured and warned not to sell India flag doormats. Please take action," tweeted Atul Bhobe, who also posted a screenshot of the products.

Tags: sushma swaraj, amazon canada, ministry of external affairs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

