BJP-RSS discriminate against women, ever seen them in shakhas wearing shorts: Rahul

PTI
Published : Oct 10, 2017, 4:44 pm IST
Rahul also said that if his party's government comes to power in Gujarat, it will give importance to women and try to resolve their issues.

Rahul Gandhi said in contrast to the BJP, women work at every level in the Congress. (Photo: PTI)
Vadodara: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, targeted the RSS and BJP alleging that they did not give any importance to women and asked how many of them were seen attending the Sangh's 'shakhas'.

He said in contrast, women work at every level in the Congress.

"The BJP's thinking is that till women are silent they are good, when they start speaking up, they try to shut them (women) up," Gandhi said at a gathering of students in Vadodara on the second day of his election campaign in Gujarat.

"Their organisation is the RSS. How many women are there in the RSS... Have you ever seen any woman in shakhas wearing shorts?" he said in a sarcastic tone.

"In the Congress you will see women at every level in the organisation," he said.

Khakhi shorts were a trademark of RSS volunteers which they used to wear during their drills in the past, before they changed to full pants over an year back.

Gandhi also said that if his party's government comes to power in Gujarat, it will give importance to women and try to resolve their issues.

The Congress leader began his second day of 'Navsarjan Yatra' in central Gujarat region from Vadodara by addressing the students.

He addressed 10 meetings on Monday and offered prayers at the famous Santram Temple in Nadiad.

In the first leg of the Navsarjan Yatra last month, Gandhi had travelled in the Saurashtra.

Tags: congress, bjp, rss, gujarat assembly polls, navsarjan yatra
Location: India, Gujarat, Vadodara (Baroda)

