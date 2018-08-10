Upset over RS speaker's 'partisan' role, Cong to skip his breakfast

The Congress is also miffed over the government's push to key legislation without discussion in Parliament.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will host the breakfast party at 9:30 am for the appointment of his new deputy, Harivansh Narayan Singh, a lawmaker from the JD(U). (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress has decided to boycott the breakfast party to be hosted by Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday, the last day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

The party is reportedly upset with Naidu for not allowing its parliamentarians to raise concerns over the Rafale jet deal in the Upper House and against government's push to key legislation without discussion in Parliament.

Naidu will host the breakfast party at 9:30 am for the appointment of his new deputy, Harivansh Narayan Singh, a lawmaker from the Janata Dal (United).

According to reports, the Congress has decided to skip the breakfast to protest against Naidu’s 'partisan' role in conducting the house.

The party is also allegedly upset that two bills - one providing for establishing National Sports Authority in Manipur and second related to bringing changes to the Homoeopathy Central Council – were pushed through despite its protest.

The Congress is also miffed with the government over its decision to introduce the Triple Talaaq bill in the Parliament on Friday. The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved three amendments to the proposed 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill', including a provision of bail for the accused before trial.

The opposition party is objecting to such important legislation being introduced on the last day of the Parliament Session.