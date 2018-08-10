The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 10, 2018 | Last Update : 02:35 PM IST

India, Politics

Led by Sonia Gandhi, Oppn MPs protest over Rafale deal inside Parl

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Aug 10, 2018, 1:32 pm IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2018, 1:33 pm IST

The parliamentarians raised slogans demanding JPC be formed to probe the purchase of Rafale jet from France.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi led the protests and was joined by top Congress leadership, including Raj Babbar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni. (Photo: ANI)
 UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi led the protests and was joined by top Congress leadership, including Raj Babbar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: On the last day of the Monsoon Session, opposition parties held protests against the Rafale deal near Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises. UPA chairperson and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi led the protests and was joined by the top leadership of the party, including Raj Babbar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, along with several other opposition leaders.

Holding placards, parliamentarians from parties like Congress, Communist Party of India, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), raised slogans demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) be formed to probe the purchase of Rafale fighter planes from France.

During Rajya Sabha proceedings, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that the Rafale deal was a "big scam" and there should be a JPC probe into it. Congress Deputy leader Anand Sharma said whenever such issues have been released earlier during previous Congress rules, a JPC probe was ordered and reiterated his party's demand.

The row over Rafale jet deal has remained dominant over the last several months, including the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government signed the deal with France-based Dassault Aviation to purchase 36 Rafale jets in 2016. The Congress has time and again cornered the government over the defence pact, alleging irregularities in it and demanding the government to disclose the price of the jets.

Tags: opposition protest, rafale deal, sonia gandhi, congress, jpc probe
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

2

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

3

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

4

Here's why Shahid Kapoor is feeling 'on top of the world'

5

Authors share more about their favourite reads on Book Lovers Day

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham