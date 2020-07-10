Friday, Jul 10, 2020 | Last Update : 04:19 AM IST

107th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

780,054

11,002

Recovered

483,348

6,795

Deaths

21,417

301

Maharashtra2305991272599667 Tamil Nadu122350741671700 Delhi104864781993213 Gujarat38419273131994 Uttar Pradesh3115620331845 Telangana2953617279324 Karnataka2887711878471 West Bengal2482316291827 Andhra Pradesh2381412154277 Rajasthan2221216877489 Haryana1936414505287 Madhya Pradesh1634112232634 Assam14033872724 Bihar139789792109 Odisha11201740767 Jammu and Kashmir92615567149 Punjab71404945183 Kerala6535370828 Chhatisgarh3526283514 Uttarakhand3305267246 Jharkhand3192217022 Goa203912078 Tripura177313241 Manipur14357930 Puducherry120061916 Himachal Pradesh110182510 Nagaland6733030 Chandigarh5234037 Arunachal Pradesh2871092 Mizoram2031430 Sikkim134710 Meghalaya113451
  India   Politics  10 Jul 2020  Telangana governor gets under the skin of TRS government
India, Politics

Telangana governor gets under the skin of TRS government

THE ASIAN AGE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published : Jul 10, 2020, 3:51 am IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2020, 3:51 am IST

Tamilisai Soundararajan, a doctor herself, has taken it upon herself to 'monitor' the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararjan conducts a videoconference with hospital managements earlier this week.
 Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararjan conducts a videoconference with hospital managements earlier this week.

Hyderabad: Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s proactive role in monitoring the measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 is making the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) uncomfortable.

In recent weeks, the governor, a doctor herself and a BJP leader in Tamil Nadu before her appointment, has conducted review meetings with senior health staff and hospital managements, and gave media interviews in which she openly called for more testing and tracing of COVID-19 patients. This has given an opportunity to critics of the TRS government's handling of the pandemic to find their voice.

When chief secretary Somesh Kumar and the principal secretary for health did not attend a review meeting called by the governor to discuss the coronavirus campaign it gave scope for more criticism by the opposition parties.

Since Sundararajan launched her proactive avatar, her Twitter account has become a complaint box for citizens who are dissatisfied with the TRS government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Soundararajan recently also engaged with citizens on Twitter.

The BJP has been enthusiastic about the governor's initiative. That party's state unit president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, said it becomes the duty of the governor, as the constitutional head of the state, to take charge of the matter if the state government was not vigorous enough.

Sanjay did not lose the opportunity to take a dig at chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao who, he said, has become “invisible” in the past 12 days.  “The CM should have personally met the governor and explained the situation rather than create a situation where the governor had to take stock,” Sanjay said.

Some senior Congress leaders have sought president’s rule in the case. In response, TRS leader and State Planning Commission vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar advised them Congress leaders to read the rule books and Supreme Court judgements.

Congress working president A. Revanth Reddy demanded that Soundararajan should invoke Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act which gives the governor special responsibility to ensure the security of the life of the people by declaing health emergency.

Tags: tamilisai soundararajan, bjp governor, tamilisai telangana, tamilisai coronavirus, governor covid-19, governor interference
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Representational image. (AP)

Centre decides against proposal to amend Disabilities Act to decriminalise minor offences

J-K Police outside the residence of Waseem Bari. (PTI)

TRF claims responsibility for BJP activist's killing in Bandipora; police blames Lashkar

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (PTI Photo)

False narrative, says HRD minister on row over revised CBSE syllabus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi praises NGOs for fighting coronavirus in Varanasi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham