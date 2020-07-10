Friday, Jul 10, 2020 | Last Update : 01:54 PM IST

107th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

780,054

11,002

Recovered

483,348

6,795

Deaths

21,417

301

Maharashtra2305991272599667 Tamil Nadu122350741671700 Delhi104864781993213 Gujarat38419273131994 Uttar Pradesh3115620331845 Telangana2953617279324 Karnataka2887711878471 West Bengal2482316291827 Andhra Pradesh2381412154277 Rajasthan2221216877489 Haryana1936414505287 Madhya Pradesh1634112232634 Assam14033872724 Bihar139789792109 Odisha11201740767 Jammu and Kashmir92615567149 Punjab71404945183 Kerala6535370828 Chhatisgarh3526283514 Uttarakhand3305267246 Jharkhand3192217022 Goa203912078 Tripura177313241 Manipur14357930 Puducherry120061916 Himachal Pradesh110182510 Nagaland6733030 Chandigarh5234037 Arunachal Pradesh2871092 Mizoram2031430 Sikkim134710 Meghalaya113451
  India   Politics  10 Jul 2020  CM Nitish Kumar slept in his comfy bungalow for 100 days: Tejashwi Yadav
India, Politics

CM Nitish Kumar slept in his comfy bungalow for 100 days: Tejashwi Yadav

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jul 10, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2020, 12:38 pm IST

Elections to the 243- member Bihar Assembly are due in October – November this year

Big traffic jam on a street during Unlock 2.0, in Patna. PTI photo
  Big traffic jam on a street during Unlock 2.0, in Patna. PTI photo

Patna has been placed under total lockdown for a week from Friday onwards after COVID-19 cases increased in the state.

The notification was issued by the district administration after 749 positive cases were reported on Wednesday. Officials said that other districts of Bihar mainly the urban areas may also see similar lockdown if conditions don’t improve.

As per the latest data released by the state health department, the number of corona cases in the state has surged to 13274 after 10 deaths and 749 positive COVID cases were reported on Wednesday.

As of now, there are about 4179 active cases and the death toll has reached 100 in the state.

“There is an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the district of Patna in the last three weeks wherein the positivity rate has also been considerably high. And whereas, the district administration has examined the matter in detail and is convinced that the requirement for a lockdown throughout the district is urgent to contain the further spread of the COVID-19” the order letter released by Patna district administration said.

As per the notification issued by Patna district administration all essential services like healthcare, general provision stores and media have been exempted from the lockdown.

Offices and markets along with commercial activities will be closed during the period of lockdown from Friday till July 16. Officials said that the district administration will review the situation a week later and may increase the period depending upon the situation.

Apart from Patna, the state government has also decided to impose a lockdown in Bhagalpur and Nawada. Officials said 4-day curbs have been imposed in Bhagalpur from Thursday onwards and three days in Nawada.

While the BJP welcomed the state government’s move to impose lockdown in several parts Bihar, the opposition especially the RJD blamed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and the health department for low testing of COVID cases.

Taking a dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and the state administration on Thursday Tejashwi Yadav said that “Mr Nitish Kumar slept in his comfy bungalow for 100 days, didn’t do anything in 4 months of initial lockdowns and now fragmented lockdowns are being announced in several districts which is a testament to the fact that he has failed to contain the virus”.

“I challenge CM to speak on steps taken by him to contain the spread of the virus. Like I had said earlier, he expected the fire to douse on it's own which has only aggravated the situation”, Tejashwi Yadav added and asked Nitish Kumar to come up with a comprehensive plan.

“Test, isolate Treat at war footing,” he said.

He had earlier created a flutter in the political circle by saying that his party RJD was not in favour of assembly elections due to the mounting corona cases in Bihar.

“Time for election is not right. Does Nitish Kumar want to hold election over dead bodies?” Tejashwi Yadav recently said in Patna.

Elections to the 243- member Bihar Assembly are due in October – November this year.

Tags: bihar chief minister nitish kumar, tejashwi yadav, bihar assembly elections 2020, covid19 bihar, bihar lockdown
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

