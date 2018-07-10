The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018

India, Politics

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to begin poll campaign on July 14

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jul 10, 2018, 1:47 am IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2018, 6:25 am IST

Chouhan is scheduled to crisscross the state in a bus converted as “rath” to address the people in the areas it passed through.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to launch a 70-day campaign in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in MP, scheduled to be held in November-December this year, on July 14, christened as “Mahavijay Yatra”.

BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to flag off the pre-poll campaign blitzkrieg by Mr Chouhan at the holy city of Ujjain on the day, party spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said.

“The chief minister’s ‘Jan Darshan Yatra’ will begin on July 14 at Ujjain and end on September 25 this year in Bhopal. The yatra will cover all the 230 Assembly constituencies in MP during the period,” he said.

Mr Chouhan is scheduled to crisscross the state in a bus converted as “rath” to address the people in the areas it passed through.

He is scheduled to address 705 public meetings and stage more than 500 road shows during the yatra.

Mr Chouhan is also scheduled to interact with people in areas where his “rath” passed through to ascertain about their problems and reach to them various programmes launched by his government for them.

Chief ministers of states ruled by the BJP and its allies are scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the yatra at Bhopal on September 25.

