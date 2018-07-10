Kamal Nath, Scindia ‘rivalry’ spills over to social media

Cong dubs ‘divide’ as BJP conspiracy; saffron party denies allegations.

Bhopal: The “rivalry” between two veteran leaders of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, being witnessed in different social media networking sites over the issue of chief ministerial nominee of the Congress, has caught the party off guard.

While “supporters” of MP Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Kamal Nath have launched a campaign in Twitter and Facebook describing him as the “next chief minister” of the state, the “loyalists” of scion of erstwhile Gwalior royal family, Jyotiraditya Scindia, dubbed him as “undisputed” leader of Congress.

Even as the ruling BJP took a jibe at the “race” for chief ministerial nominee in the Congress in MP, the Congress, however, described the “rivalry” between the two Congress stalwarts as “creation of BJP” to cause a divide between them.

“The rivalry between two Congress leaders in various social media networking sites being witnessed currently is a creation of ruling BJP to create a gulf between Mr Nath and Mr Scindia. There is no such rivalry in Congress.

“Congress leaders are united in their goal to defeat the BJP in the November Assembly polls in the state. The BJP is scared of a resurgent Congress and hence the ruling party is trying to create confusion in the Congress by resorting to such gimmicks,” Congress spokesman here Pankaj Chaturvedy said on Monday.

He accused the BJP of using its IT cell to drive a wedge among senior leaders of Congress by spreading rumours on them in various social media networking sites.

BJP spokesman, however, dismissed the allegations saying that it was an open secret that there were many chief minister aspirants in Congress.

“Rivalry among senior Congress leaders over the issue of who will be chief ministerial candidate of the party has come out in the open. The BJP has nothing to do with the ongoing tussle between Mr Nath and Mr Scindia in social media networking sites over issue,” he added.