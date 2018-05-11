The Asian Age | News

On 4th anniversary, 48 years versus 48 months to be tagline for Modi govt

Published : May 10, 2018, 9:23 pm IST
The committee plans to project the work done during its 48 months rule so far, and will pit it against the 48-year rule by the Gandhi's. 

Besides highlighting the faster delivery of schemes and speedy development, the Modi government will also stress on the number of jobs it created to tackle unemployment in the last four years. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government will soon be completing four years in office on May 26. Setting the pace for the 2019 general elections, a committee set up by the Prime Minister's Office has finalised the focus areas to showcase the government's achievements, according to an NDTV report.

According to a report in The Times of India, sources said “48 months versus 48 years” will be the tagline for the fourth-anniversary celebrations of the Modi dispensation. 

Sources also said that while the government will highlight the works done in the past four years and its ‘no-corruption’ track record, it will target large-scale corruption during the UPA rule. 

Besides highlighting the faster delivery of schemes and speedy development, the Modi government will also stress on the number of jobs it created to tackle unemployment in the last four years.

Four major areas have been identified by the panel --- comprising union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani --- that has drawn up a list of programmes and will coordinate with the party for their implementation.

Another focus area will be the campaign to electrify every house after it has achieved the target of providing electricity connection to all villages. Highways ministry’s achievement to push road construction to 28 km a day and free gas connection to the poor under Ujjawala scheme will be some of the major highlights of the anniversary report card, a TOI report stated.

Taking the publicity campaign a step further, all ministries will also prepare a short video to showcase its achievements and ministers will hold press conferences as well. 

