Ramya replaces Hooda to head social media wing

New Delhi: As part of the ongoing rejig in the Congress, Rohtak’s Lok Sabha MP Deependra Hooda was replaced as the head of the social media wing of the party. Former Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka and film actress Ramya will be the new head of the Congress’ social media team.

Insiders say that the Congress wants to use Mr Hooda in the organisation, while Ramya, who is an active participant on Twitter, will be better able to handle social media. Many in the party also said that the Congress had been at the receiving end on social media, while other parties like the BJP and the AAP have robust social media teams and campaigns.

Both Mr Hooda and Ms Ramya are seen as being close to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Mr Hooda is expected to join the AICC organisation soon as secretary. Sources add that he is expected to be in charge of Himachal Pradesh. The state goes to polls at the end of this year.

In the last two weeks, the Congress has inducted about 17 new secretaries in its organisation. They have changed two general secretaries that were in charge of Rajasthan and the poll-bound state of Gujarat. While state chiefs of Uttarakhand and Punjab have also been replaced.

The organisational elections in the Congress have to be completed by the end of the year. The elections to the post of Congress president is slated to be held between September 15 to October 15. Currently, the membership drive in the Congress is on and will finish by May 15.