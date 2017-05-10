The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 | Last Update : 02:25 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP seeks derecognition of AAP over ‘tax fraud’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 10, 2017, 1:11 am IST
Updated : May 10, 2017, 1:12 am IST

Tiwari has requested the EC to order a thorough inquiry of the matter.

Members of the BJP’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, protest outside chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in New Delhi. (Photo: Bunny Smith)
 Members of the BJP’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, protest outside chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in New Delhi. (Photo: Bunny Smith)

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) about alleged irregularities in AAP’s account books. Seeking derecognisation of the AAP, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that there are discrepancies in its information submitted before the Income-Tax (I-T) department and the ECI.

On Tuesday, a delegation of BJP leaders, led by Mr Tiwari, went to the EC to meet election commissioners A.K. Joti and Om Prakash Rawat and submitted a letter regarding irregularities in the donation records of the AAP.

The Delhi BJP alleged that reports and a past experience about the AAP removing its donation information from its party website raises serious doubts over different figures available on the party website and those submitted before the EC and the I-T authorities during the financial years 2014-15 and 2013-14.

Mr Tiwari has requested the EC to order a thorough inquiry of the matter as prima facie it is a clear case of violation of the Representation of People Act 1951 and the Election Symbol (Allotment and Reservation) Order 1968.

“An inquiry must be ordered and if the irregularities get established against the AAP, the recognition of the party should be withdrawn by the EC,” Mr Tiwari said.

He claimed that in 2013-14, the AAP showed a donation amount of Rs 50.64 crore in the affidavit and Rs 19.82 crore on its party website, but to the EC it said that the figure stood at only Rs 6 crore.

“We wonder if this missing amount was routed in the corruption cases against the party that its own (sacked) Cabinet minister has highlighted,” he alleged.

According to Mr Tiwari, since the formation of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal tried to show that his party is better than other parties in the case of political donations.

Tags: delhi bjp, manoj tiwari, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amazon Echo Show brings a screen to Alexa

2

Google's secret OS has got a face

3

Will give my best in Champions Trophy: Mohammed Shami

4

Irish beach reappears 33 years after vanishing into Atlantic ocean

5

Video: Vivek is out to nab goofy robber Riteish in hilarious trailer of Bank Chor

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham