UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi, BJP chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath during their meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. Sources said Adityanath, who was in the national capital to attend a government event, deliberated with Shah over a host of issues concerning the state.

Amid speculations that the UP administration could see a majore reshuffle, sources said the CM discussed this along with various poll promises the party had made in its poll manifesto. Both Shah and Adityanath deliberated on governance issues, including Central government’s Garib Kalyan scheme.

BJP’s state unit would also be reorganised as some of the office bearers, including state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya, are now part of Yogi Adityanath’s council of ministers. Sources disclosed the organisational revamp in the state BJP could take place after May 10 as the party leadership is currently focussing on the state’s governance.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s UP unit is abuzz as whether someone close to Yogi Adityanath will succeed Mr Maurya as the state unit chief. The CM met Mr Shah at the latter’s residence in the morning, besides meeting Union home minister Rajnath Singh, power minister Piyush Goyal and textiles minister Smriti Irani.