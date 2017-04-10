With Kashmir Valley in lockdown, PDP wants Anantnag bypoll postponed

Miscreants have set on fire 2 schools in Anantnag, which were supposed to be used as polling booths.

Kashmiri protesters throw stones on security men outside a poling station during a by-election in Srinagar on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Jammu : Ruling party candidate Tasaduq Mufti, who is the brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, has called on the Election Commission to postpone the Anantnag bypolls slated for April 12th.

Addressing a press conference today, Tasaduq said the PDP has sent a request to the Election Commission seeking postponement of the polls.

The development comes in the wake of the Valley being on lockdown following the death of eight civilians in clashes with security forces. Tasaduq asserted that the current turbulent situation is not conducive for polls.

Reacting to his statement, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said that if the polls are postponed then Mehbooba must resign and the Governor must take charge.

Meanwhile, Government schools designated as polling booths ahead of the Anantnag bypolls are under attack in Jammu and Kashmir, as miscreants set them on fire in a clear attempt to obstruct the upcoming polls.

Security remains tight and the Valley has been turned into a fortress. Booths have been provided maximum security, with hundreds of troops deployed at colleges and schools where voting will be held.

Following the escalation of violence on Sunday, internet services have been suspended in entire Kashmir Valley till Anantnag bypolls on April 12. Apart from this, all Kashmir University exams scheduled to be held up-to the Anatanag bypolls have been postponed.

New dates for the same will be notified separately.

Meanwhile, with another civilian succumbing to injuries, the death toll in the brutal Budgam clashes has gone up to 8.

The civilians were killed during clashes with security forces in various areas of central Kashmir's Budgam district. The Srinagar Parliamentary constituency witnessed lowest voter turnout for the by-polls in the wake of the clashes.