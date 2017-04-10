The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 10, 2017 | Last Update : 01:18 PM IST

India, Politics

With Kashmir Valley in lockdown, PDP wants Anantnag bypoll postponed

ANI
Published : Apr 10, 2017, 11:56 am IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2017, 12:06 pm IST

Miscreants have set on fire 2 schools in Anantnag, which were supposed to be used as polling booths.

Kashmiri protesters throw stones on security men outside a poling station during a by-election in Srinagar on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
 Kashmiri protesters throw stones on security men outside a poling station during a by-election in Srinagar on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Jammu : Ruling party candidate Tasaduq Mufti, who is the brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, has called on the Election Commission to postpone the Anantnag bypolls slated for April 12th.

Addressing a press conference today, Tasaduq said the PDP has sent a request to the Election Commission seeking postponement of the polls.

The development comes in the wake of the Valley being on lockdown following the death of eight civilians in clashes with security forces. Tasaduq asserted that the current turbulent situation is not conducive for polls.

Reacting to his statement, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said that if the polls are postponed then Mehbooba must resign and the Governor must take charge.

Meanwhile, Government schools designated as polling booths ahead of the Anantnag bypolls are under attack in Jammu and Kashmir, as miscreants set them on fire in a clear attempt to obstruct the upcoming polls.

Security remains tight and the Valley has been turned into a fortress. Booths have been provided maximum security, with hundreds of troops deployed at colleges and schools where voting will be held.

Following the escalation of violence on Sunday, internet services have been suspended in entire Kashmir Valley till Anantnag bypolls on April 12. Apart from this, all Kashmir University exams scheduled to be held up-to the Anatanag bypolls have been postponed.

New dates for the same will be notified separately.

Meanwhile, with another civilian succumbing to injuries, the death toll in the brutal Budgam clashes has gone up to 8.

The civilians were killed during clashes with security forces in various areas of central Kashmir's Budgam district. The Srinagar Parliamentary constituency witnessed lowest voter turnout for the by-polls in the wake of the clashes. 

Tags: kashmir bypolls, mehbooba mufti, security forces, election commission (ec), tasaduq mufti, security tight, anantnag by-polls, kashmir violence
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch trailer: Shraddha and Arjun give love a fresh meaning with 'Half Girlfriend'

2

First cargo train from UK-China to cover 7 countries over 17 days

3

'Where do people make this news up from': Arjun on assault rumours

4

Germany: Berlin to see its 1st Jewish campus after Holocaust

5

New York Times names 'Eggs Kejriwal' among top 10 dishes

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham