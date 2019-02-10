Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 | Last Update : 10:47 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi has become 'King of lies': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Expressing his views on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry in politics, Chouhan claimed that her entry will not do any miracle.

Chouhan said, 'In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls public will do a treatment of his 'Rafael-iya' and the BJP will come in power.' (Photo: File)
Vadodara: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of being a ‘King of lies.’

Speaking at an event here, Chouhan said: “He has become a king of lies. He has got 'Rafael-iya', as he cannot see anything beyond Rafael. The kind of allegations he is putting are unacceptable. He is using foul language and is repeating lies. The allegations he is putting on us regarding Rafael get scrapped automatically.”

Further sharpening his attack at the Congress president, Chouhan asserted, “In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls public will do a treatment of his 'Rafael-iya' and the BJP will come in power.”

Hitting out at the Congress party, Chouhan alleged that there is an internal difference of opinion in the party.

Chouhan also accused the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh for not fulfilling its promise. He added, “Rahul Gandhi had said if farm loans are not waived off he will change the CM. Till date no farm loan has been waived off. They are just making the procedure more complex.”

Expressing his views on UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka’s entry in politics, Chouhan claimed that her entry will not do any miracle.

“I welcome Priyanka's entry in politics; anybody is free to join this field. But, people elect those who work. Someone's entry cannot do any miracle,” added Chouhan.

