Parties must unite to push for Andhra special status, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: While the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday called upon all political parties to unite on the issue of grant of special status for Andhra Pradesh and other demands, including the speedy completion of the Polavaram project, the Lok Sabha adjourned for nearly a month-long recess amid unrelenting protests by Andhra Pradesh members demanding more central assistance for the state.

Members from the ruling NDA ally TDP and YSR Congress went on with their protests during Zero Hour. The proceedings were first adjourned soon after meeting for the day for Question Hour. The issue also figured in the Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha adjourned on Friday for nearly a month-long recess amid unrelenting protests by Andhra Pradesh MPs demanding more central assistance for the state and Congress members raising questions about the Rafale aircraft deal.

After papers listed for the day were laid, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House, which would now meet again on March 5.

It also marks the end of the first half of the Budget session in the Lok Sabha.Around 15 members from both TDP and YSR Congress were in the Well displaying placards and shouting slogans. Those from the Congress were on their feet demanding response from the government on Rafale fighter aircraft deal and were also holding placards.

Persisting with his novel protests, TDP MP from Chittoor N Sivaprasad wasseen sporting a wig of long hair with hues of black and brown. He even performed a tantrik puja outside Parliament in the morning, seeking special staus for Andhra Pradesh.

Lending support to the issue, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that his party supported the "just demands" of Andhra Pradesh for special category status. He also urged political parties to “unite” and “support” the cause.

“The Congress Party supports the just demands of the people of Andhra Pradesh for special category status and speedy completion of the Polavaram project. It's time for all parties to unite on this issue and support this call for justice. #INCStandsWithAndhra," he tweeted.