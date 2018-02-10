The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 10, 2018 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

India, Politics

Parties must unite to push for Andhra special status, says Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 10, 2018, 2:24 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2018, 3:29 am IST

After papers listed for the day were laid, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House, which would now meet again on March 5.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi
 Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: While the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday called upon all political parties to unite on the issue of grant of special status for Andhra Pradesh and other demands, including the speedy completion of the Polavaram project, the Lok Sabha adjourned for nearly a month-long recess amid unrelenting protests by Andhra Pradesh members demanding more central assistance for the state.

Members from the ruling NDA ally TDP and YSR Congress went on with their protests during Zero Hour. The proceedings were first adjourned soon after meeting for the day for Question Hour. The issue also figured in the Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha adjourned on Friday for nearly a month-long recess amid unrelenting protests by Andhra Pradesh MPs demanding more central assistance for the state and Congress members raising questions about the Rafale aircraft deal.

Members from the ruling NDA ally TDP and YSR Congress went on with their protests during Zero Hour. The proceedings were first adjourned soon after meeting for the day for Question Hour.

After papers listed for the day were laid, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House, which would now meet again on March 5.

It also marks the end of the first half of the Budget session in the Lok Sabha.Around 15 members from both TDP and YSR Congress were in the Well displaying placards and shouting slogans. Those from the Congress were on their feet demanding response from the government on Rafale fighter aircraft deal and were also holding placards.

Persisting with his novel protests, TDP MP from Chittoor N Sivaprasad wasseen sporting a wig of long hair with hues of black and brown. He even performed a tantrik puja outside Parliament in the morning, seeking special staus for Andhra Pradesh.

Lending support to the issue, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that his party supported the "just demands" of Andhra Pradesh for special category status. He also urged political parties to “unite” and “support” the cause.

“The Congress Party supports the just demands of the people of Andhra Pradesh for special category status and speedy completion of the Polavaram project. It's time for all parties to unite on this issue and support this call for justice. #INCStandsWithAndhra," he tweeted.

Tags: rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Human reproductive organs can get infected by ebola virus, says study

2

Shah Rukh Khan on his film seIection: I don't go searching for a film

3

Best Valentines Day smartphone gifts to consider (2018 edition)

4

Priyanka Chopra makes it to top 25 global influencers on social media

5

PETA questions IIT-Bombay's move to not ban non-veg food

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Brazil’s Carnival preparations see pet owners taking to streets with their four-legged furry friends in ornate costumes. (Photos: AP)

Pooches dress up for Blocao dog carnival at Rio de Janeiro

The celebration of Yemanja in Salvador is considered the unofficial beginning of Carnival in Bahia state. (Photos: AP)

Sea goddess Yemanja is celebrated in Brazil since 16th century

Amish from all over US congregate at Harrisburg to buy and sell their massive draft horses and magnificent harness horses. (Photo: AP)

Amish equestrian auction see lure horse fans from all across US

Tom Ford debuts men's underwear collection at New York Fashion Week. (Photos: AP)

Designer Tom Ford takes inspiration from Andy Warhorl at NWFW 2018

Leading Ukrainian designers presented their new collections among a number of other events dedicated to the world of high fashion. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Ukraine Fashion Week celebrates high couture

Copenhagen Light Festival is based on flourishing and competent light art and design environment with strong traditions.

Lights brighten up nights at Copenhagen festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham