The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 10, 2018 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

India, Politics

Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls March 11

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 10, 2018, 3:19 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2018, 3:25 am IST

The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh will be a test for Adityanath as the results will be seen as a reflection on his government’s popularity.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India announced the dates for byelections to 2 crucial seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Bihar on Friday.

The Lok Sabha seats vacated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Gorakhpur) and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Phulpur) will go to polls on March 11.  

The bypoll to the Araria Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, which fell vacant following the demise of RJD MP Mohammed Taslimuddin, will also be held on the same date.

There has been speculation that BSP supremo Mayawati may contest the Phulpur Lok Sabha election as a joint Opposition candidate. She had resigned from Rajya Sabha last year alleging that she is not being allowed to speak. However there is no official confirmation of her candidature from Phulpur.

The bypolls in UP will be a test for Adityanath as the results will be seen as a reflection on his government's popularity.

It is also going to be an interesting contest in Bihar’s Araria. The Bihar bypoll has assumed an extra significance as this will be first election after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar jettisoned the Congress and the RJD, and joined hands with the BJP.

The Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) had won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections when it was a triangular contest between the BJP, JD(U) and the RJD-Congress alliance. The seat had been won even when the entire country saw the Modi magic. However in the Assembly election in 2015, the JD(U), RJD and Congress came together and formed the government, but the grand alliance could not last long and JD(U) left the alliance and went to the BJP. This bypoll will be the first after the Grand Alliance broke up in 2017.

The notification for the three by elections will be issued on February 13, beginning the process of filing nomination papers. February 20 is the last date of filing papers to contest the elections. While scrutiny of papers will be held on February 21, candidates can withdraw from electoral battle till February 23. While votes will be cast on March 11, counting will be held on March 14.

Tags: election commission of india, yogi adityanath

MOST POPULAR

1

Human reproductive organs can get infected by ebola virus, says study

2

Shah Rukh Khan on his film seIection: I don't go searching for a film

3

Best Valentines Day smartphone gifts to consider (2018 edition)

4

Priyanka Chopra makes it to top 25 global influencers on social media

5

PETA questions IIT-Bombay's move to not ban non-veg food

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham