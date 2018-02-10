The Asian Age | News



BJP prepares to brand PM Modi a ‘global legend’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 10, 2018, 3:18 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2018, 6:09 am IST

Vijayvargiya told the media that the Prime Minister drew upon Indian traditions and culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the King of Jordan Abdullah II Bin Al-Hussein in Amman on Friday as he arrived on a three-nation tour. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the King of Jordan Abdullah II Bin Al-Hussein in Amman on Friday as he arrived on a three-nation tour. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After the Congress’ controversial description of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as “India is Indira and Indira is India”, the BJP is now gearing up to project Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “unbeatable global legend”.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who has compiled the magazine-format booklet of about 60 pages, said “positive” coverage of Mr Modi’s foreign visits in global media have underlined that “his leadership has been acknowledged not only in India but also across the world”.

The glossy compilation, given to BJP MPs at the parliamentary party meeting, describes Mr Modi as an unbeatable global legend and sheds light on international media reports on his Davos visit for attending the World Economic Forum. Mr Vijayvargiya told the media that the Prime Minister drew upon Indian traditions and culture as he spoke on the global issues of terrorism, environment and protectionism. It has enhanced India’s image.

Addressing BJP MPs in the morning, Mr Modi asked them to take welfare schemes announced in the Budget to the masses, saying that popularising them would lead to the party winning in the polls, according to leaders present at the meeting.

Mr Modi also the Union Budget was positive for farmers and the poor while citing the announcement of a health insurance scheme for 10 crore families, according to Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar.

Mr Modi also asked the MPs to hold meetings at booth level to take details of various welfare schemes announced in the Budget to people and run intensive campaigns to propagate them, Mr Kumar said.

He also underlined the importance of popularising these schemes for winning polls and told them that their win was linked to the party’s victory and asked them to hold mock Parliaments at various places to discuss the Budget

BJP leader said party president Amit Shah in his address to the MPs blamed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s undemocratic politics for his party members heckling the Prime Minister during his speech in the Lok Sabha. Mr Shah also justified the secrecy over the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Tags: indira gandhi, narendra modi, kailash vijayvargiya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

