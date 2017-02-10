The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 10, 2017 | Last Update : 02:56 AM IST

India, Politics

Uttarakhand Congress struggles to find credible faces in Terai fight

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHRAF KHAN
Published : Feb 10, 2017, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2017, 2:15 am IST

Harish Rawat left his traditional seat in Kumaon hills, and is contesting from Kicha constituency.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat
 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat

Rudrapur: The Congress in Uttarakhand is facing a huge vacuum of credible faces in the important region of Terai, following the exit of top leaders such as Vijay Bahuguna, Shailendra Mohan Singhal and Yashpal Arya.

All three have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Terai region is politically crucial as it comprises 29 of the 70 seats in the hill state. Any party winning a majority of the share here has a huge advantage of forming the government, more so because Uttarakhand has a small Assembly and a few seats can tilt the scale in favour of any political grouping.

This explains why chief minister Harish Rawat left his traditional seat in Kumaon hills, and is instead contesting from Kicha constituency in Udhamsinghnagar district, which falls in Terai region.

The region primarily comprises three districts — Udhamsinghnagar, Haridwar and Dehradun.

The move is not only being viewed as a confidence-building measure among people in the Terai region, and also to boost the Congress’ chances of winning a majority of the seats here.

The incumbent MLA from Kicha is BJP’s Rajesh Shukla. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a rally here on February 11. This has raised the stakes considerably for Mr Rawat, who has deputed his son Anand Rawat to camp in Kicha and look after the campaign.

In the 2012 Assembly elections, the Congress won two out of the nine seats in Udhamsinghnagar district, where Kicha is located.

Since the chief minister is contesting, the Congress wants to reverse the trend and add some heft to the overall tally.

While Rajesh Shukla is no mood to give up without a good fight, he is exuberant about Mr Modi’s rally. He said it will increase his winning margin.

“The chief minister has run away from the hills and is seeking refuge in the Terai region. He will be taught a lesson this time for ignoring this region,” Mr Shukla told this newspaper.

He said his father, Ram Sumher Shukla, was an aide of freedom fighter Govind Ballabh Pant.

Mr Shukla has deployed BJP heavyweights in Kicha to beat the chief minister. Bhagat Singh Koshiari and Lt. Gen. (retd.) Bhuvan Chand Khanduri, both former chief ministers of the state, have extensively campaigned for Mr Shukla.

The Congress camp is making the fight into a Mr Rawat against Mr Modi one. In the contest, Mr Rawat is a local boy while Mr Modi is an outsider.

Tags: harish rawat, uttarakhand assembly elections, narendra modi
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Rudrapur

MOST POPULAR

1

Cheteshwar Pujara breaks 52-year-old record, Virat Kohli enters record books

2

Pakistan’s transgender rights bill copied from India

3

Chinese family reunites 500 members for rare photo

4

Now, produce ink with your car

5

Salt Bae’s weird new food video is viral yet again

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham