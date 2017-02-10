The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 10, 2017 | Last Update : 07:35 PM IST

India, Politics

Modi warns Congress against testing him, threatens to reveal UPA govt's evils

PTI
Published : Feb 10, 2017, 6:35 pm IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2017, 6:35 pm IST

Prime Minister Modi also assured the people that his government is not against the poor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at an election rally in Haridwar. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at an election rally in Haridwar. (Photo: PTI)

Haridwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is under fire by the grand old party for attacking his predecessor Dr. Manmohan Singh, warned the Congress on Friday to not test him, asserting that crossing of limits will result in him exposing the UPA Government's "corrupt" history.

Seeking complete restoration of 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Modi attacked the Harish Rawat-led Congress Government in the state by saying that the spiritual land doesn't deserve a corrupt government which it has witnessed in past years.

"There is something very spiritual about Uttarakhand. This is a Dev Bhoomi. But, does this land deserve a corrupt Government? The corruption of the Government in Uttarakhand is well known and even then the party leadership is not bothered about it," Prime Minister Modi said addressing an election rally here.

Prime Minister Modi also assured the people that his government is not against the poor, but is fighting against the people who plundered the poor while remaining in power.

He even accentuated towards the incident of 2013, when a natural disaster struck the state leading huge loss of life and property and said that, "When disaster struck Kedranath in Uttarakhand, the Congress leaders were on foreign visit, the country cannot forget this. I don't want to cross my limits, but if the Opposition keeps on making irrelevant remarks then their corrupt history will not be concealed for a longer time."

While applauding the Indian Armed Force for successfully carrying out the surgical strike along the line of Control (LoC), the Prime Minister condemned the Opposition for playing politics over it.

"When the earthquake came a few days ago, the Prime Minsiter Office (PMO) was closely monitoring the situation. Teams were immediately dispatched to the state. My aim is to provide house to poor, employment opportunity to the youth, proper irrigation facility to the farmers, I only take those decision which are in favour of this country," he said.

Tags: modi, congress, upa govt
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Haridwar

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA may send robotic probe to Europa in search of life

2

Eiffel Tower to be shielded by 2.5-metre glass security walls

3

'Modi Jalebi' becomes talk of the town in poll-bound UP

4

Virat Kohli eclipses Don Bradman's feat with another double ton

5

India vs B'desh: Bangladesh end Day 2 at 41/1, trail by 646 runs

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham