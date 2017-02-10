The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 10, 2017 | Last Update : 01:25 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress to boycott PM in Parliament over raincoat jibe

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 10, 2017, 1:13 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2017, 1:12 am IST

The Congress on Thursday held parleys with the Left, DMK, SP and JD(U) to discuss its floor strategy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday decided to boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament for the entire Budget Session if he didn’t “apologise” for “insulting” former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Taking a jibe at Dr Singh, the PM said in the Upper House on Wednesday said that even though there were many scams during the UPA government, the former PM managed to remain clean, and that “only Dr Singh knows the art of taking a shower with a raincoat”.

The Congress on Thursday held parleys with the Left, DMK, SP and JD(U) to discuss its floor strategy. Further meetings will be held when the session resumes after a break on March 9. Congress spokesman Anand Sharma claimed that other Opposition parties “will join us in boycotting the PM”.

The first half of the Budget Session ended Thursday, and the second half will begin March 9. Proceedings were disrupted repeatedly in both Houses on Thursday as the Opposition demanded an apology from the PM for “insulting” Dr Manmohan Singh.

Defending the PM, a host of BJP ministers and leaders attacked the Congress and reminded them that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had described Mr Modi as “maut ka saudagar” (merchant of death) and other Opposition parties had “likened him (Modi) to Hitler”. For the BJP, “fun, pun and repartee” are part of parliamentary debate. As for fun, CPI(M) general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sitaram Yechury took a dig at the BJP and the PM, saying: “Nobody has ever called the Prime Minister a fascist or Hitler in the course of the debate... although many of us do believe he has those tendencies.”

JD(U) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav felt the PM “crossed the limits of decency”. Former finance minister P. Chidambaram recalled that during the US presidential election campaign Donald Trump had attacked President Barack Obama in a “vicious manner”. Mr Chidambaram then pointed out: “The day Trump was sworn in as President, he began his speech by saying: ‘My fellow Americans, President Obama, President Clinton, President Carter, President Bush and millions of people who have gathered here...’.” The former minister reminded BJP members: “That is the respect you have to show.”

Earlier, during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Congress’ leader in the House Mallikarjun Kharge tried to raise the issue but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan disallowed him, saying a matter relating to the other House cannot be raised. Congress members then trooped to the Well demanding an apology from the PM. As the Speaker continued with proceedings, the Congress members staged a walkout. In the Rajya Sabha, the Congress and other Opposition parties forced an adjournment of the House twice, demanding an apology from Mr Modi. The Congress members shouted “shame, shame” as its MPs lashed out at the PM for “using abusive language against Dr Singh”.

Tags: narendra modi, budget session, manmohan singh, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Cheteshwar Pujara breaks 52-year-old record, Virat Kohli enters record books

2

Pakistan’s transgender rights bill copied from India

3

Chinese family reunites 500 members for rare photo

4

Now, produce ink with your car

5

Salt Bae’s weird new food video is viral yet again

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham