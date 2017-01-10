Vote to make Kejriwal Punjab CM: Sisodia in Mohali rally

AAP, which first captured power in Delhi on the back of its civil society campaign against corruption, has been making inroad in Punjab.

Mohali: Arvind Kejriwal was on Tuesday virtually declared the Chief Ministerial candidate in Punjab by his Aam Aadmi Party, injecting a new dimension to what is considered a three-way race in the Assembly polls.

"You vote thinking that you are voting to make Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister (of Punjab). Your vote is for Kejriwal," Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while addressing a public gathering at village Balongi in Mohali.

AAP, which first captured power in Delhi in 2013 on the back of its civil society campaign against corruption, has been steadily making inroad in Punjab. It had won four Lok Sabha seats in 2014 but has since been marred by infighting.

Sisodia assured the people that Kejriwal would honour all the promises made by the party with the people of Punjab after coming to power.

"People were asking me who will be the Punjab Chief Minister. I want to say one thing here that you should believe that Arvind Kejriwal is going to be Punjab's CM," he said.

However, in the same breath, Sisodia said, "Whosoever will be the CM, it shall be the responsibility of Kejriwal to get all the promises honoured.... I give you guarantee in this regard."

Urging people to vote for party's candidate from Mohali Narinder Singh Shergill, Sisodia asked people to bring AAP to the power in order to put the state on the right track.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal has maintained that AAP would not announce chief ministerial candidate in Punjab. The AAP's national convenor had reportedly said that the CM would be elected by the legislators after the polls.