The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017 | Last Update : 02:26 PM IST

India, Politics

Rahul returns to India, to take call on Punjab poll candidates

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 10, 2017, 1:18 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2017, 1:21 pm IST

Congress is trying to consolidate its position in the five states that are going to polls this year.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter)
 Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday returned to the country after a brief New Year vacation and announced that he has called for a meeting with party leaders.

With Rahul Gandhi back in the country, the Congress is expected to take a final call on the list of candidates for the upcoming Punjab polls.

Gandhi left the country for London at a time when his party is trying to consolidate its position in the five states that are going to polls this year.

"I will be traveling for the next few days. Happy New Year to everyone, wishing you and your loved ones success and happiness in this coming year," he had tweeted before going on vacation.

The Congress had unveiled its Punjab election manifesto in Delhi on Monday and is banking on former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh to campaign for them to woo voters.

The manifesto promised a host of freebies like farm loan waiver and free power, smartphones, doles to unemployed youth and fight against drug abuse.

Apart from Delhi, the manifesto was released in five cities including Chandigarh. Congress is clearly leaving no stone unturned for the crucial Punjab Assembly elections with pushing in three of the state’s big faces in the campaign.

While Amarinder Singh is the party face for the polls, both Dr Singh and former cricketer and former BJP man, Navjot Singh Sidhu would be zipping across punjab.

Tags: rahul gandhi, assembly polls, punjab polls, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Volkswagen cars now available via central police canteens

2

PPAP fame Pikotaro comes back with another viral hit

3

Link between cheese and sex holds key to living longer

4

Yograj Singh criticises MS Dhoni once again

5

Cashless marriage after toilet is built at groom's home in Jharkhand

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

A prayer meet in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were seen dancing, singing and enjoying the gags on Kapil Sharma's show on Wednesday.

Shraddha-Aditya have a ball promoting OK Jaanu on Kapil Sharma's comedy show

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham