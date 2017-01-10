The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017 | Last Update : 03:42 AM IST

India, Politics

Punjab elections: Manmohan Singh releases Congress’ manifesto

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 10, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2017, 3:25 am IST

Congress manifesto pledges farm loan waiver, free power, fight against drugs.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaks as Punjab Congress president Capt Amrinder Singh looks on at the release of the party manifesto for the assembly elections in Punjab, at AICC Headquaters in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaks as Punjab Congress president Capt Amrinder Singh looks on at the release of the party manifesto for the assembly elections in Punjab, at AICC Headquaters in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: With fromer Prime Minister Manmohan Singh releasing the Congress’ manifesto for Punjab elections on Monday, the party has sent clear signals it intends to use the former Prime Minister’s “clean image” extensively during the campaign.

Besides being a prominent Sikh face, the party feels Dr Singh’s views on demonetisation have struck a chord with the masses, particularly in the rural Punjab. The manifesto promised a host of freebies like farm loan waiver and free power, smartphones, textbooks, doles to unemployed youth and fight against drug abuse. Apart from Delhi, the manifesto was released in five cities, including Chandigarh.

Congress is leaving no stone unturned for the crucial Punjab elections as it is promoting three of its big faces from the state unit. While Captain Amarinder Singh is the party face for the polls, both Dr Singh and former BJP man, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu would be zipping across Punjab.

As per the party’s calculations, “a sizeable chunk of both Sikh and non-Sikh population in Punjab is favourbaly inclined towards the former PM”.

Playing on the “Sikh pride”, the Congress strategists feel Dr Singh’s campaigning could also sway the Jat Sikh voters away from the Akali Dal and, at the same time, impress educated voters in urban places like Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar.

The party also intends to use the former PM’s “clean image” as part of its anti-corruption campaign against the Akali leadership. Moreover, Dr Singh’s critical views on demonetisation could also be well received by the sizeable agricultural and industrial workforce in the pockets like Ludhiana, Mandi Gonidgarh, Jalandhar and Amritsar, Congress leaders believe. These industrial units faced severe job cuts and loss of production in the wake of the note ban. The demonetisation had also delivered a body blow to Punjab’s agricultural and farming community.

As for the manifesto, the unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500 is largely believed to be aimed at those who lost jobs following the Centre’s drive against black money.

A new industry policy also finds a mention in the manifesto, aimed at generating more jobs for local youth.

Congress had conducted an extensive survey in the state to gather feedback from the people. The manifesto spelt out some big announcement including protecting state’s water reserves, free education for the girl child, waiving agricultural debt and reservation for women in government jobs.

Manifesto speaks
Punjab waters to remain in the state
Waiver of agricultural debt
A job for every household
Drug menace to end in four weeks
33% reservation for women in jobs and educational institutions
Free housing to all SCs
Ex servicemen as guardians of governance
Affordable electricity and development of land bank for trade and industry

Tags: manmohan singh, punjab elections, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi

