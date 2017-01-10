The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017 | Last Update : 01:35 AM IST

India, Politics

Not just SP, pari-war hits other UP families too

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Jan 10, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2017, 12:50 am IST

Naseemuddin Siddiqui, S. C. Mishra, Anupriya Patel, Sanjay Singh face divided family.

Naseemuddin Siddiqui (BSP) and Sanjay Singh (Congress)
 Naseemuddin Siddiqui (BSP) and Sanjay Singh (Congress)

Lucknow: It seems that Samajwadi Party was not the only party hit hard by the bitter family feud. There seems to be other parties in the state, which, too, roiled by rifts and are bracing themselves for similar consequences.

To begin with, former BSP minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui, an influential leader in the Bahujan Samaj Party after party chief Mayawati, faced an embarrassment after his brother, Hasanuddin Siddiqui, joined the Samajwadi Party. Mr Hasanuddin Siddiqui will contest the elections from a seat in Bundelkhand.

Another BSP leader Satish Chandra Misra faced an embarrassment after his cousin Divya Misra switched loyalities and joined the BJP party. Ms Misra was a minister in the Mayawati government. The BSP cadres are now questioning Ms Misra over her decision..

A political analyst, meanwhile, said that the trend was catching on because politicians wanted a finger in every pie. “It is convenient because you have members in different parties and the family remains connected to power centers”, he said.

Meanwhile, minister of state for health and family welfare Anupriya Patel, whose faction in the Apna Dal party decided to align with the BJP in the state, irked Apna President and her mother Krishna Patel, who wanted to form an alliance with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav camp.

The Congres party was too roiled by rifts in the party. Former Congress MP Begum Noor Bano objected to her son Nawab Kazim Ali, who was a Congress MLA from Swar, joining the BSP party. Mr Ali will now fight from Swar.

Another Congress MP Sanjay Singh, who represents Amethi, is being challenged by his own estranged son Anant Vikram Singh, who had crossed over to BJP. Mr Anant Vikram will be pitted against his step mother Ameta Singh, the Congress candidate.

Former SP leader Anand Singh was dismissed from Mr Akhilesh Yadav government after his son Kirit Vardhan joined the BJP in Lok Sabha elections in 2014. Mr Vardhan won the election. Mr Anand Singh was also denied a ticket by the SP.

A politician, who didn’t wish to be named, admitted that his own political career was in doldrums because of a family member’s decision to  join a rival party.

Tags: mayawati, akhilesh yadav, anupriya patel, naseemuddin siddiqui
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Sri Lanka strips suit and tie from official dress code

2

Do not know how to use debit, credit cards, says minister

3

This song is a punny ode to demonetisation woes

4

Magicians attempt to catch bullet in mouth goes wrong

5

German party asks state to pay sex costs of disabled

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham