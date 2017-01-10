Mulayams and Akhileshes rule voter list in UP

In Etawah, where the SP leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav are registered as voters, there are no namesakes.

Lucknow: The Election Commission is facing a piquant situation when it comes to Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav and this one is not related to the Samajwadi Party war over symbol and name.

According to the state election commission, a look at electoral rolls of certain districts reveals that there has been a spurt in the names “Akhilesh Yadav” and “Mulayam Singh Yadav”.

In Azamgarh, which is the parliamentary constituency of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, there are six Mulayam Yadav and 330 Akhilesh Yadav in the electoral rolls.

The maximum number of Akhilesh Yadav is from Azamgarh, followed by Ghazipur (116), Jaunpur (113), Ballia (108), Lucknow (106) and Gorakhpur (102).

The maximum number of Mulayam Singh Yadav is in Allahabad (43), Lucknow (41), Pratapgarh (34), Barabanki (30), Kanpur city (24) and Bhadohi (14).

Districts like Amethi, Auraiyya, Baghpat, Badaun, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shahjahanpur, Amroha, Bijnore, Hapur and Shamli, however, do not have any namesakes of the two.

In Etawah, where the SP leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav are registered as voters, there are no namesakes.

An SEC official said, “Common names are found in large numbers in the electoral list and after some cards were issued in the names of film stars, we did a re-check and found that Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav appear rather frequently. We randomly checked out some names and found them to be genuine”.