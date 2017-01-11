The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017 | Last Update : 08:45 PM IST

India, Politics

Govt strongly committed to continuing economic reforms: PM Modi

PTI
Published : Jan 10, 2017, 8:40 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2017, 8:40 pm IST

Addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, dubbed 'Davos of the East', Modi said creating a business conducive environment is his top priority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (Photo: AP)

Gandhinagar: Strongly committing to continuing economic reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday promised to bring a paradigm shift in polity and economy by providing corruption-free regime and easing processes to make India the easiest place to do business.

Addressing the biannual Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, dubbed 'Davos of the East', that had Fortune 500 CEOs and global leaders in attendance, Modi said creating an enabling environment for business and attracting investments is his top priority.

"We have placed the highest emphasis on Ease of Doing Business," he said. "My government is strongly committed to continue the reform of the Indian economy."

Over the last two-and-a-half years, the government has worked relentlessly to realise India's potential and to set right the economy, he said, adding the results have been encouraging in substantial improvement in key macro-economic indicators like GDP growth, inflation, fiscal deficit, current account deficit as well as foreign investments.

"India has become the fastest growing major economy in the world. Despite the global slowdown, we have registered excellent growth. Today, India is a bright spot in the global economy. We are seen as the engine of global growth," he said.

Stating that highest emphasis has been placed on Ease of Doing Business, he said decisive steps to ease licensing processes and rationalise provisions and procedures relating to clearances, returns, and inspections have been taken.

"We are monitoring implementation of hundreds of action points across various sectors, aimed at improving the regulatory framework. This is part of our promise of Good Governance," he said.

As India moves closer to global best practices, the government's confidence has been boosted by the positive impact of our policies and practices. "This also gives us the motivation to further simplify our processes to become the easiest place to do business," he said.

"Every day, we are further rationalising our policies and procedures, to make it simple for businesses to establish and grow," he said. "We have liberalised our FDI regime in many sectors and in various ways. India is today among the most open economies."

The Prime Minister said the total FDI inflows since May 2014 have touched $130 billion, reflecting confidence of foreign investors in Indian economy.

Tags: vibrant gujarat global summit, narendra modi, fortune 500, ease of doing business
Location: India, Gujarat, Gandhinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

US man gets 22 years in jail for stealing TV remote!

2

Turkey renames street after assassinated Russian ambassador

3

Google Pixel review: The best slice of Nougat one can have

4

Birth of three calves by frozen embryos in Chhattisgarh

5

Porn was blocked in Asia due to this trivial mistake

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham