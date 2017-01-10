The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017 | Last Update : 02:26 PM IST

India, Politics

Akhilesh meets Mulayam, sends reconciliation signals

PTI
Published : Jan 10, 2017, 2:17 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2017, 2:17 pm IST

After the meeting, Akhilesh proceeded to the Chief Minister's residence without responding to media questions.

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (right).
 UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (right).

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav met his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday in Lucknow, sending signals of a rapprochement between the bickering factions in the ruling party.

The 90-minute one-to-one meeting at Mulayam's residence took place against the backdrop of the SP patriarch on Monday declaring his son as the chief ministerial candidate of the party.

In signs of reconciliation, Akhilesh walked down to his father's bungalow next door - the houses are interconnected - for the crucial meeting, the outcome of which will definitely have a bearing on SP's electoral prospects in the poll-bound state.

Party insiders said Akhilesh's warring uncle Shivpal Yadav and Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh, often described as an outsider in the Yadav clan, were not present at Tueday's father-son meeting.

After the meeting, Akhilesh proceeded to the Chief Minister's residence without responding to media questions.

Tuesday's meeting was held after a significant climbdown by Mulayam, who had on Monday night said, "Akhilesh will be the Chief Minister after the election, there is no confusion about it."

The last such meeting between father and son last week had failed to end the impasse in the party which saw a vertical split as Akhilesh was anointed SP chief in place of Mulayam.

Amid a bitter tussle for control over the party, Mulayam had never projected Akhilesh as SP chief ministerial candidate and had rather asserted several times that only he will decide who will be the CM if SP came back to power in UP, where Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from next month.

Party observers pointed out that the absence of Shivpal and Amar Singh at today's meeting was quite significant as their presence might have put off Akhilesh who is not on the same page with his uncle and the Rajya Sabha MP.

They said Mulayam perhaps wanted to settle the matter once and for all by not inviting them for the talks.

Akhilesh's rebellion against his father veers around a demand that Shivpal and Amar Singh be removed from decision making. The Chief Minister accuses them of instigating Mulayam against him.

Mulayam, however, has so far not indicated that he could meet his son's demand on his two close aides. Ramgopal Yadav, another uncle of Akhilesh, is on the side of the chief minister and is often accused by the Mulayam camp of misguiding the son.

Ramgopal has spearheaded Akhilesh's solo campaign, calling a party meeting on January 1 in which the Chief Minister was declared Samajwadi Party president in place of his father.

He also carried to the Election Commission six boxes of documents to prove that Akhilesh commands the loyalty of most party leaders and lawmakers and so is the real leader of the Samajwadi Party and must be permitted to retain the party's 'cycle' symbol to contest the UP elections.

But, in the process, he invited the wrath of Mulayam who demanded derecognition of Ramgopal as leader of SP in Rajya Sabha following his expulsion from the party.

Mulayam wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari informing him about the expulsion of Ramgopal from the party and, in effect, as its leader in the Upper House.

He also urged Ansari to shift Ramgopal's seat to the back benches following his expulsion from the party.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, mulayam singh yadav, samajwadi party, rajya sabha
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Volkswagen cars now available via central police canteens

2

PPAP fame Pikotaro comes back with another viral hit

3

Link between cheese and sex holds key to living longer

4

Yograj Singh criticises MS Dhoni once again

5

Cashless marriage after toilet is built at groom's home in Jharkhand

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham