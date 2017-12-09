Modi urges voters, youth to turn out in large numbers for Gujarat polls

Saturday, Dec 09, 2017 | Last Update : 12:03 PM IST
On polling days, Modi usually tweets exhorting people to exercise their right to vote.
New Delhi: Narendra Modi Saturday urged the youth to turn out in large numbers to cast their vote in phase one of Gujarat assembly polls.
"Phase 1 of Gujarat polls begin. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise," he tweeted.
Phase 1 of Gujarat polls begin. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2017
Eighty-nine seats go to polls Saturday in phase one of elections and over two crore people are eligible to vote.
The second phase is on December 14, when voting will be held in the remaining 93 seats.