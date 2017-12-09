Modi urges voters, youth to turn out in large numbers for Gujarat polls

On polling days, Modi usually tweets exhorting people to exercise their right to vote.

Eighty-nine seats go to polls Saturday in phase one of elections and over two crore people are eligible to vote. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Narendra Modi Saturday urged the youth to turn out in large numbers to cast their vote in phase one of Gujarat assembly polls.

"Phase 1 of Gujarat polls begin. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise," he tweeted.

Phase 1 of Gujarat polls begin. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2017

The second phase is on December 14, when voting will be held in the remaining 93 seats.