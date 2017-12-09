The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 09, 2017 | Last Update : 02:15 AM IST

India, Politics

Gujarat elections: BJP manifesto out, avoids tall promises

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 9, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2017, 1:38 am IST

Congress making false promises, says Arun Jaitley.

Arun Jaitley
 Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Barely hours to go before the first phase of polling in Gujarat, the BJP on Friday released its manifesto for the state elections with promises for women, farmers and housing for all.

The “sankalp patra” (vision document) carries the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah with the slogan — “Each Gujarati speaks in a single voice, I am development, I am Gujarat”.

The slogan had been coined by the party to counter Congress’ “Development has gone mad” campaign.

Releasing the manifesto in Ahmedabad, BJP’s Gujarat in-charge Arun Jaitely said that the Congress was making false promises in Gujarat. He said that the promises made by the Congress were neither constitutionally or financially possible to implement.

He claimed that Gujarat has the highest gross state domestic product growth in the country and that in the last five years, Gujarat grew at the average rate of 10 per cent amongst large states.

BJP will not only maintain Gujarat’s growth rate, but would increase it further. If we maintain it at 10 percent during global slowdown, we can increase it further, Mr Jaitley said.

The manifesto avoids making tall promises and focuses on doubling farmers’ income, constructing 50 lakh houses in the next five years, increasing pension for widows at regular intervals and building international level universities.

It also promises to open more generic medicine shops and introduce mobile clinics and laboratories, converting villages into smart villages and making pucca houses.

For urban areas, it promises timely implementation of Smart City projects and construction of multi-level parking lots.

Construction of toilets in every house in rural Gujarat, district-level Tribal Welfare Boards and an Adivasi University, new tourism circuits, development of ports, affordable healthcare for poor workers from the unorganised sector and new hostels for Scheduled Caste students and doubling of grant given to the Thakor and Koli Development Board were some of the other promises.

A total of 89 seats in Saurashtra and South Gujarat would go to polls on December 9 while 93 seats of north and central Gujarat would be held on December 14. Campaigning for the first phase ended Thursday.

Opposition parties, including Congress and the leader like Hardik Patel have taken a dig at the BJP for releasing the manifesto so late.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, amit shah, bjp manifesto, arun jaitley

MOST POPULAR

1

That's not how it would end: Trump Jr on JLaw's 'martini to the face' comment about US Prez

2

Researchers reveal new warning sign of Parkinson's disease, dementia

3

Mere seconds of solar gazing leaves woman with permanent eye injuries

4

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma travel abroad amidst marriage rumours

5

Childhood cancer survivors have more blood pressure problems

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham