The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 09, 2018 | Last Update : 08:01 AM IST

India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi set to enter Vasundhara Raje’s den

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 9, 2018, 2:16 am IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2018, 6:53 am IST

Congress president will hold a 200-km road show in Eastern Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Jaipur: Three days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced dates for assembly elections in five states and Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on him while sounding poll bugle for his party in a rally in Ajmer, the Congress president Rahul Gandhi will arrive on two-day visit to Rajasthan — the state where Congress according to two opinion polls, is set to make a comeback.

The Congress president will hold a 200-km road show in Eastern Rajasthan on Tuesday.  The next day, he will address a rally in Bikaner.

However, it is the road show that would be keenly watched. Dholpur, from where Rahul Gandhi would embark on his road show, is home town of chief minister Vasundhara Raje. She is married into erstwhile princely state of Dholpur — one of the only two Jat kingdoms — in India. Another dominant caste is Gurjars — her MP son Dushyant Singh’s wife is a Gurjar.  

Besides, the BSP is also relatively strong in this area where it picked up one seat and came second on five in the last assembly elections. Three constituencies Baseri in Dholpur district and Bayana and Weir in Bharatpur district enroute to Mr. Gandhi’s road show are reserved for SC. Also, Jatav community, which is the core of Mayawati’s dalit vote bank, primarily resides in this area.

The Congress had won just two seats in 2013. It failed to win a single reserved seat in Dholpur, Bharatpur and Dausa that the road show would cover.

Dausa district where the road show would culminate is another problematic area for the Congress. It did not win a single seat in this district, which is bastion of Dr. Kirori Lal Meena, who earlier this year returned to BJP.

In this background, it appears to be a bold move. Perhaps, the Congress wants to send a strong message to not just its rival BJP but also Mayawati who earlier this week broke alliance talks with the Congress and decided to go solo in Rajasthan.

Its state president Sachin Pilot has strong connection to Bharatpur and Dausa. His father, late Rajesh Pilot, represented both the constituencies in Lok Sabha. Sachin himself won his first election from Dausa Lok Sabha constituency. All three districts have strong presence of Gurjars.

Besides, the Congress now hopes to cash in on resentment among Jats and Gurjars over reservation. Both have been seeking reservation.

Tags: election commission of india, rahul gandhi, vasundhara raje

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

2

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

3

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

4

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

5

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham