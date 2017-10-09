Amit Shah’s son to sue website over turnover ‘article’

CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury claimed that it is the latest in a series of cases of corruption under the Modi government.

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday vehemently rejected assertions made against party president Amit Shah’s son, Jay Shah, which appeared in a section of the media, even as the Opposition demanded a probe into the news report which claimed that turnover of Jay’s company saw a significant rise after the Modi government came to power in 2014. In a statement issued, Jay described the article as “absolutely false imputation in a slanted article” and said that he would file a Rs 100 crore defamation case in the matter.

Describing the issue as a case of “crony capitalism”, the Opposition, including the Congress, Left and AAP, demanded an investigation. The BJP, however, asserted that Jay’s business are “fully legitimate and conducted in a lawful manner on commercial lines, which is reflected in his tax records and through banking transactions”.

“Today, we ask a question to the Prime Minister, the pradhan sevak... Now, what do you have to say about crony capitalism? Will you give direction to the CBI to probe the matter? Will you ask the ED to arrest these people,” asked senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal. CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury claimed that it is the latest in a series of cases of corruption under the Modi government.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, who was fielded by the BJP after Opposition parties started attacking party president and the Modi government, rejected the charges and said it was not avoiding the issue but has gone on the offensive, as he mentioned about the defamation case in the matter. The Congress, however, questioned why a Union minister defended Jay from an official platform when he should be defending the government.

Asserting that the BJP was “confident” that there is no wrongdoing on the part of Jay Shah, Mr Goyal also hit out at the Congress for opposing the publication of Justice Dhingra report into the controversial land transactions of Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

“We are not avoiding the issue. On the contrary, we have gone on the offensive,” said Mr Goyal as he issued the statement of Jay in which he had mentioned that he will sue the news website’s owner, editor and author for Rs 100 crore for the article.

that makes “false, derogatory and defamatory imputation against me by creating in the minds of right-thinking people an impression that my business owes its ‘success’ to my father Amit Shah’s political position.” It also said that “If anyone else republishes or re-broadcasts the imputations made in the article, such person or entity will also be guilty of the very same criminal and civil liability.”

Responding to other suggestions made in the article, Mr Goyal said Mr Jay Shah had taken loans either from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) or Non-funded Credit Facilities from cooperative bank on purely commercial terms strictly in accordance with law. He said he has repaid the loans by cheque on commercial rate of interest and within the time stipulated and added that he had mortgaged his family property with the cooperative bank to get the credit facilities. He said his lawyer had given details of all his legitimate transactions to the author of the story and all questions posed by the writer were answered with details since Mr Jay Shah had “nothing to hide”.

Mr Sibal also alleged that a company owned by Mr Jay Shah got a loan of Rs 25 crore from a cooperative bank without sufficient collateral security, besides a loan of Rs 10.35 crore from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), a public sector firm under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, which was under Mr Goyal.

“I am talking about crony capitalism. Offence will come to light when we get to

know why the loan was sanctioned. We know who the CBI and ED will investigate and who the agencies will not investigate. Issue is whether the Prime Minister is honest enough to say that investigate the son of Amit Shah,” replied Mr Sibal to queries on whether there was any wrongdoing.

Attacking Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi, Mr Yechury tweeted, “Latest in the series of corruption cases under Modi. Birla-Sahara Dairy, GSPCL, Vyapam, Lalit Modi,

rice and mining scams. Why is PM silent?...L K Advani had resigned after the Jain Hawala diary episode while its then party president Bangaru Laxman had quit after a corruption expose.”

While CPI’s D Raja demanded a “high level SIT probe monitored by the court,” Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also demanded a criminal probe into the matter.