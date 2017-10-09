The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 09, 2017 | Last Update : 08:38 PM IST

India, Politics

Amit Shah’s son files criminal defamation suit against news portal for 'defamatory' article

PTI
Published : Oct 9, 2017, 8:07 pm IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2017, 8:08 pm IST

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S K Gadhvi ordered a court inquiry into the matter under CrPC section 302.

The case has been filed under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 109 (abetment), 39 (voluntarily cause grievous hurt) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The case has been filed under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 109 (abetment), 39 (voluntarily cause grievous hurt) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Ahmedabad: BJP chief Amit Shah's son Jay, on Monday, filed a criminal defamation case in a metropolitan court in Ahmedabad against news portal 'The Wire' over a report claiming his firm's turnover grew exponentially after the party came to power in 2014.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S K Gadhvi ordered a court inquiry into the matter under CrPC section 302.

In his application, Shah prayed for, "criminal action against the respondents for defaming and tarnishing the reputation of the complainant through an article, which is scandalous, frivolous, misleading, derogatory, libelous and consisting of several defamatory statements."

The seven respondents in the case are the author of the article Rohini Singh, founding editors of the news portal Siddarth Varadarajan, Sidharth Bhatia and M K Venu, managing editor Monobina Gupta, public editor Pamela Philipose and the Foundation for Independent Journalism, the non-profit company that publishes 'The Wire'.

The case has been filed under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 109 (abetment), 39 (voluntarily cause grievous hurt) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

‘The Wire’, in its report said that a company owned by Jay Shah saw a huge rise in its turnover after the BJP came to power in 2014. However, Jay Shah had rejected the charge, insisting the story was "false, derogatory and defamatory".

The court was of the opinion that it will issue summonses to the respondents only after the initial inquiry establishes a case.

The next hearing for a court inquiry will be on October 11 when two witnesses from Jay Shah's side who had first informed him about the publication of the article are likely to depose.

Shah is yet to file a civil defamation suit against the respondents. He had earlier announced that he will also file Rs 100 crore civil defamation suit.

A political storm has erupted after the article titled 'Golden touch of Jay Amit shah' was published. The Congress has demanded an inquiry into the matter, while the BJP called the article defamatory.

Tags: jay shah, amit shah, bjp, the wire
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Nepal's newly-retired 'living goddess' starts school

2

Lenovo K8 Plus review: A feature-packed budget alternative

3

British company launches service to scatter ashes in space

4

Ebola vaccine found safe for children, adults in Africa

5

Monochrome madness! Hilarious footage of falling giant panda cubs in Toronto Zoo

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham