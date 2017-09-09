Will topple the AIADMK if floor test not ordered, says MK Stalin

The opposition has a total strength of 98, including 89 of DMK and eight of Congress, besides the lone IUML member.

Thanjavur (TN): DMK leader M.K.Stalin on Friday indicated adopting legal means and mobilising people to “topple” the K.Palaniswami-led AIADMK government if Tamil Nadu governor Vidyasagar Rao did not order for a floor test within a specified time-frame.

DMK and its allies—Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have sought an appointment with Rao on September 10, 2017 to apprise him of the “prevailing issues” during the proposed meeting, Stalin, DMK’s Working President, said. Referring to the revolt of the 19 AIADMK MLAs owing allegiance to party’s sidelined deputy chief T.T.V.Dhinakaran against Mr Palaniswami, he said the government was now short of the required majority of 117 MLAs in the 234-member House.

Mr Palaniswami now had the support of only 109 MLAs, he said, citing a meeting of AIADMK legislators convened by the chief minister early this week. Speaking at a marriage function here, Stalin, also the Leader of the Opposition, indicated he himself could lead the delegation this time. “When the Leader of Opposition seeks (appointment) it has to be given. In the event of it being given, we are going to apprise (Rao) of the prevailing issues and urge him to convene the Assembly and give an opportunity to prove (the chief minister’s) majority,” he said. “While making that plea, we are also going to fix a time frame. If the governor doesn’t take steps within that time, in the next step as part of toppling this government. Not just by legal means but by also mobilising people,” he said.

“Our struggle will not relent till this government is brought down,” he added.

Mr Stalin, whose party has a strength of 89 members in the 234-member house, claimed his efforts were not aimed at taking DMK to power nor was there any intention of enjoying posts.

The philosophy of DMK founder C.N.Annadurai and party chief M.Karunanidhi was to use posts to serve the public, he said, adding Tamil Nadu was now in “ruins”.

“The state is in ruins. Law and order situation is deteriorating. Farmers are facing untold miseries,” he said and also pointed out at the state-wide protests against the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) by members of different strata of the society.

Mr Stalin recalled that he had earlier written to Rao to order the Palaniswami government to face a floor test following the revolt of 19 ruling AIADMK MLAs against the chief minister, seeking his removal.

Opposition parties led by DMK leader Durai Murugan had also met the governor with a similar demand even as the Opposition parties, including the Left, had knocked on the doors of President Ram Nath Kovind with a similar plea. In the 234-member house, AIADMK has a strength of 135, including the Speaker.

The opposition has a total strength of 98, including 89 of DMK and eight of Congress, besides the lone IUML member.

On the NEET issue, he charged the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre with “planned imposition” of the entrance exam on Tamil Nadu and said it was a “betrayal” of the rural pooor and others.