The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 09, 2018 | Last Update : 03:51 AM IST

India, Politics

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Bihar minister quits

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Aug 9, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2018, 2:50 am IST

She was facing flak for spouse’s alleged role in matter.

Manju Verma
 Manju Verma

Patna: Bihar social welfare minister Manju Verma, who has been facing criticism for the alleged role of her husband, Chandeshwar Verma, in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, submitted a resignation from her post on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters on the issue after her resignation, she said, “I resigned because Opposition parties wanted me to step down on moral grounds, but I am confident that my husband has nothing to do with the case.”

Opposition parties have been blaming Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for shielding political leaders including Ms Verma.

Besides the RJD, two prominent BJP leaders from Bihar — C.P. Thakur and Gopal Narayan Singh  —had also joined the fray in demanding her resignation for links with the shelter home case.

JD (U) insiders told this newspaper that Mr Kumar spoke to Ms Verma on Wednesday and asked her to submit resignation after the main accused Brajesh Thakur, in a statement, accepted that he had talked to her husband on the phone.

Sources claim that analysis of call data records (CDR) had revealed that her husband Chandeshwar Verma was in touch with Thakur, who was running the shelter home. Sources claim that the minister’s husband spoke to Thakur around 17 times.

Ms Verma, however, dismissed the allegation, saying, “The CDR should be made public to show how many more people used to talk with Thakur. My husband is a political worker, and the Opposition targeted him to harm my political image”.

There are allegations that Chandeshwar Verma used to visit the shelter home frequently. His name surfaced for the first time after Sheeba Kumari, the wife of one of accused who was arrested by the police in connection with the case, claimed that he used to “visit the upper level of the shelter home alone.”

Mr Kumar and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had earlier ruled out the resignation of Ms Verma, calling the allegations against her “baseless”.

“The state government will not spare anyone who has been involved in the case. Now since Verma has resigned from her post, the Opposition has no moral right to raise questions on the good governance policy of the government. Inste-ad, it should now sack RJD MLA Rajballabh Yadav, who is accused of raping a minor girl,” JD (U) spokes-person Neeraj Kumar said.

Tags: manju verma, muzaffarpur shelter home case, nitish kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

2

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

3

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

4

Elderly German men escape nursing home, found attending world's biggest heavy metal festival

5

World’s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon passes away

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham