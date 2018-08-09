The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 09, 2018 | Last Update : 01:31 PM IST

India, Politics

NDA's Harivansh Narayan Singh wins Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 9, 2018, 11:49 am IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2018, 12:01 pm IST

Harivansh Narayan Singh defeated Opposition candidate B K Hariprasad.

NDA Candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh has been elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman with 125 votes. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
  NDA Candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh has been elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman with 125 votes. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: NDA Candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh has been elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman with 125 votes.

Harivansh Narayan Singh defeated UPA's BK Hariprasad who received 105 votes.

Following Singh's win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him in the House.

 

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Addressing the House after the election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I congratulate Harivansh ji on behalf of the whole House. He has been blessed with the talent of writing. He was also a favourite of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar ji."

It was an easy win for NDA after Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and K Chandrashekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) assured their support to the ruling government in the Centre.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) however, abstained from the election.

Tags: rajya sabha deputy speaker election, nda, upa, harivansh narayan singh, bk hariprasad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mountain Echoes Literary Festival returns with ninth edition in Bhutan

2

Priyanka Chopra writes emotional note, thanks mom for ‘preserving’ the family

3

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

4

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

5

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham