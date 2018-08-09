NDA's Harivansh Narayan Singh wins Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election

Harivansh Narayan Singh defeated Opposition candidate B K Hariprasad.

NDA Candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh has been elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman with 125 votes. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: NDA Candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh has been elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman with 125 votes.

Harivansh Narayan Singh defeated UPA's BK Hariprasad who received 105 votes.

Following Singh's win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him in the House.

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Addressing the House after the election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I congratulate Harivansh ji on behalf of the whole House. He has been blessed with the talent of writing. He was also a favourite of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar ji."

It was an easy win for NDA after Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and K Chandrashekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) assured their support to the ruling government in the Centre.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) however, abstained from the election.