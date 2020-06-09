BJP slams AAP for playing politics over L-G's move to overrule Kejriwal government

BJP said health infrastructure in the national capital has only worsened in last over six years of Kejriwal's rule.

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation of doing politics over the LG's decision to overrule its stand that Delhi government hospitals will be reserved only for city residents.

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi said health infrastructure in the national capital has only worsened in last over six years of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's rule, and that his government does not work but indulges in blame game.

"Delhi government has shown its incapacity to govern and uphold law. What it is doing is pure politics," the New Delhi MP told reporters.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday overruled two controversial orders of the AAP government on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing COVID-19 test of only symptomatic patients.

The AAP reacted sharply to the LG's move, alleging that he had been pressured by the BJP which is doing "dirty politics" on the issue.

Lekhi noted that the Delhi High Court had quashed a similar order, which said only Delhi domiciles will be treated in Delhi government hospitals, and said the AAP government made a similar decision despite being aware of the verdict.

The Lieutenant Governor has taken the right decision by overruling the Delhi government.

"Delhi government is indulging in charade to hide its incompetence. Lockdown period was supposed to create better infrastructure. The number of primary health centres in city are stagnant at seven while the number of dispensaries has come down," Lekhi said.

Mohalla clinics started by the AAP government are nothing but farce, she said.

It does not understand quasi structure of states and that they are part of India. Kejriwal himself got treatment in Bangalore, she noted.

The coronovirus infection is so high in Delhi that people from outside will not come here for treatment, she said, taking a swipe at the AAP government and asserted that it is competing with Maharashtra over high COVID spread.

"Delhi government lied to the people about beds and preparation for COVID-19. Instead of 32,000 beds it claimed to have, it gave in writing that it has only 3,100 beds," she said.