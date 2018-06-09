The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 09, 2018 | Last Update : 01:15 PM IST

India, Politics

Amit Shah mocks Rahul Gandhi, says lucky that he got such opposition

PTI
Published : Jun 9, 2018, 11:50 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2018, 11:50 am IST

The BJP has also worked to propagate its ideology and enhance the country's prestige, and not merely to get power, Shah said.

Shah said the difference between other parties and the BJP was that their soul was their leader while workers were its soul. (Photo: File)
 Shah said the difference between other parties and the BJP was that their soul was their leader while workers were its soul. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Mocking Rahul Gandhi as a babua (child), BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said the Congress chief keeps attacking the government for not doing one thing or another but should instead give account of the works of his three generations who ruled India for decades.

Addressing workers of Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency represented by union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Shah also took a jibe at the rival party over its "happiness" on the BJP's defeat in bypolls and said he considered himself lucky that he has got such an opposition which was satisfied with victory in a few by-elections even though it was losing power in many states.

"We lost eight bypolls, but snatched power from them (opposition) in 14 states," he said in New Delhi.

Giving an account of the Modi government's works, including building of toilets, distribution of LPG cylinders and other welfare measures, he said, "Rahul Gandhi (says) this has not happened, that has not happened."

"'Arre babua', tell me brother what you have done in 70 years? Your three generations were in power for 70 years and if they had done all these works then it would not be our luck to provide people toilets and poor mothers gas cylinders," he said.

The opposition is disconnected from the ground, Shah said and, in an apparent attack on Gandhi, added that nobody knows when he goes on a vacation and comes back.

Temperature in Gujarat and Rajasthan soars to 50 degrees Celsius and it is difficult to tolerate it, he said wryly.

Shah asked BJP workers to work overtime to ensure the party's win in the Rajasthan assembly poll, which is due later this year along with elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, so that the party's winning streak after emerging as the single largest party in Karnataka continues.

Shah said the difference between other parties and the BJP was that their soul was their leader while workers were its soul.

The BJP has also worked to propagate its ideology and enhance the country's prestige, and not merely to get power, he said.

"We are lucky that the world's most popular leader in Narendra Modi is leading the country and under him it is marching to become vishwa guru," he said.

The Modi government has done a lot of work to bring about a fundamental change in the lives of the people and positively impacted over 50 crore citizens, he said.

It was due to its works that the BJP won elections in so many states and is now ruling 20 of them.

The central government had built 7.5 crore toilets, distributed 4 crore gas cylinders, taken electricity to one crore homes after electrifying all villages, provided one crore houses and opened bank accounts of more than 30 crore people, the BJP president added.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, congress, bjp, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

2

88 new features your iPhone will get in September 2018

3

Apple accused of stealing logo; could cough up $200K fine to startup

4

Football fans: Here’s a World Cup health warning

5

10 delicacies you must savour this monsoon

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham