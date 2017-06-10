The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 09, 2017 | Last Update : 09:38 PM IST

India, Politics

Shivraj Singh Chouhan to fast from tomorrow in Bhopal; will hear out farmers

PTI
Published : Jun 9, 2017, 8:55 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2017, 9:02 pm IST

The CM said the state government will bring in a loan-settlement scheme for farmers who defaulted on the repayment of their loans.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Facing heat over farmers' agitation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said he will sit on a fast on Saturday at the Dussehra Maidan in the state capital and hear the grievances of the cultivators.

The chief minister said the state government will bring in a loan-settlement scheme for farmers who defaulted on the repayment of their loans.

There are 25 per cent farmers across MP who have failed repay their loans, he said.

"I will sit on a fast in the open and run my government so that farmers can approach me for discussion," Chouhan told a press meet.

Chouhan, who appealed for peace, said the government will deal sternly with anti-social elements who are resorting to violence amid the farmers' agitation.

He said the government has constituted a Rs 1,000 crore price stabilisation fund to help farmers secure a better price for their crops.

Also, an Agricultural Cost and Marketing Commission will be set up by the state government to ensure better prices for farm produce visa vis the crop cost, Chouhan said.

Farmers in western Madhya Pradesh are protesting since June 1, seeking loan waiver and higher prices for the farm produce among other things amid widespread violence including several incidents of arson.

On June 6, five protesters were killed in police firing in Mandsaur district, the epicentre of the agitation.

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, mandsaur violence, mp farmers protest, farmer loan waiver
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Chinese Prez Xi speaks highly of Indian films, tells Modi he saw Dangal

2

Artificial tongue developed to detect fake whisky

3

President Pranab Mukherjee launches ‘Selfie with Daughter’ mobile application

4

Here's how you can safeguard your smartphone against water

5

UK PM May loses parliamentary majority but leads cocktail poll in London pub

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham