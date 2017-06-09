The Asian Age | News

Lalu Yadav tries to unite SP, BSP for Opposition rally

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 9, 2017, 2:39 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2017, 2:38 am IST

Mr Lalu spoke to Mr Akhilesh and Ms Mayawati on phone recently and got their confirmation to attend the rally.

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav is trying to build bridges between arch rivals Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

UP RJD president Ashok Singh said Mr Lalu had spoken individually to both the leaders and convinced them to shed egos and join his proposed rally in Patna on August 27.

“Mr Lalu spoke to Mr Akhilesh and Ms Mayawati on phone recently and got their confirmation to attend the rally. He is now trying to convince Mulayam Singh Yadav to attend it.”

Mr Mulayam, apparently, has no qualms about a grand alliance with like-minded parties but is still averse to the presence of the Congress and the BSP at the formation.

He has not only slammed Mr Akhilesh’s alliance with the Congress but even blamed the Congress for the Samajwadi Party’s defeat in the Assembly elections in UP. “Mr Lalu and Mr Mulayam share a warm rapport. Both are closely related too. We are confident that Lalu ji will convince Mr Mulayam to attend the rally,” Mr Singh said.

According to RJD sources, Mr Lalu has been convincing Ms Mayawati and Mr Akhilesh to join hands with the Opposition parties to insulate them against possible action by the Modi government.

“He has asked them to put aside leadership issues and unite for their own survival. He told them with leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Mamta Banerjee, M.K. Stalin and Sharad Pawar agreeing to come together, the leadership has to be collective,” another RLD leader said.

Ms Mayawati and her brother Anand Kumar are already under the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate scanner for their assets and deposits in the post-demonetisation period.

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, akhilesh yadav, mayawati
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

