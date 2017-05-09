Mishra cries war against 'guru' Kejriwal, throws 'open election' challenge

Mishra said that he was going to lodge a string of FIRs against the one who taught him to how to fight against corruption.

AAP MLA Kapil Mishra comes out after submitting a report against Delhi CM Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyender Jain to ACB, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After being suspended from the party's primary membership, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra on Tuesday issued an open letter to Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal while challenging him to contest open elections.

Asserting that Kejriwal once used to be his 'guru', Mishra said that he was going to lodge a string of FIRs against the one who taught him to how to fight against corruption.

"I am releasing an open letter to Kejriwal. I am going to file FIRs against the person from whom I have learnt to fight against corruption and to take a stand for the truth. He used to be my 'guru' and today I am fighting against him. This is very painful for me but I can't keep quiet. From whom I have learnt these things, today I want his blessings for the victory in this war against corruption. I will file an FIR against you and I am apologizing for the same," Mishra said.

He further said that he was sacked from the state cabinet minister post because he wrote a letter to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

"If I had not written a letter to the ACB, then he would have not sacked me as the state cabinet minister. I have many evidences against Kejriwal. I know Kejriwal will try to give clarification on all the allegations made by me in the Delhi Assembly today and also brand me as a liar and a corrupt. I know his every tactics," he added.

Asserting that Kejriwal is planning to remove him as member of legislative assembly, he said the decision would not affect him, adding that he is ready give his resignation if needed.

"I am all alone in this fight and ready to sacrifice everything. But I would like to say that if you have a morality then accept my challenge and contest elections from either of our seats. Do you have the courage to face the people's mandate? If you have a fear of losing seat then contest the election without giving resignation. I am waiting for your reply," he said in a clear message to Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, Mishra said that he would also go to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office at 11:30 am.

Venting out his ire against Kejriwal on social media, Mishra in a series of tweet had said that he would lodge multiple FIRs against him in different cases.

Taking to Twitter, the AAP MLA said that he would file the first FIR in connection with cash deal between Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Kejriwal, while the second one would be on illegal land deals between the duo.

Mishra is also mulling to file a third FIR against AAP leaders Satyendar Jain, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak for using illegal money for foreign tours.

Responding to Kejriwal's tweets where he claimed that truth would win and everything would be clarified in the Delhi Assembly special session, Mishra said that he have to face the probe.

Mishra further said he has received 150 complaints on his newly launched mail ID, letscleanaap@gmail.com from AAP volunteers.

Earlier, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the AAP suspended Mishra from the party's primary membership.